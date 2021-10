Just a week after getting the better of Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will aim to do the same to his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp It is arguably his most difficult task as the German has proved to be his long-term nemesis.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key factors heading into Sunday’s match at Anfield.Head-to-headGuardiola’s record against Klopp is the worst of all the top managers he has faced. He has lost as many of the 21 encounters (nine) as he has won. His points per game of 1.43 against...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO