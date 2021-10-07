Men's soccer: Warrior men edged by No. 17 Marshalltown

Indian Hills sophomore Pablo Marques (9) and Marshalltown freshman Hikaru Togashi (24) battle for possession of the soccer ball during men's soccer action at Schafer Stadium in Ottumwa. Scott Jackson/The Courier

MARSHALLTOWN – The Indian Hills men's soccer team once again had a chance to knock off Marshalltown after battling the Tigers to a 3-3 tie at home earlier this season. The 17th-ranked Tigers would avoid giving up a late game-tying goal in the rematch with the Warriors, earning a 1-0 win to keep IHCC winless in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play on Tuesday.

The Warriors drop to 5-6-3 overall and 0-4-1 in regular-season ICCAC play. Playing its first road match in nearly a month, the Warriors put together another solid showing against the nationally ranked Tigers.

Freshman Matteo Scarduzio put together another strong showing in net for the Warriors, stopping four shots. Scarduzio leads the ICCAC in total saves on the year with 33.

Indian Hills and Marshalltown (7-2-1, 2-2-1 ICCAC) battled through a scoreless first half, giving the Warriors a chance to pick up its first win in six matches. Ricardo Junior would instead find the back of the net for the Tigers, scoring the only goal of the match eight minutes into the second half.

Indian Hills heads to Iowa Lakes for a conference match-up on Saturday starting at approximately 3 p.m.