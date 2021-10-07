CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshalltown, IA

Men's soccer: Warrior men edged by No. 17 Marshalltown

By Courier sports reports
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfePa_0cJnZ7Dc00
Indian Hills sophomore Pablo Marques (9) and Marshalltown freshman Hikaru Togashi (24) battle for possession of the soccer ball during men's soccer action at Schafer Stadium in Ottumwa. Scott Jackson/The Courier

MARSHALLTOWN – The Indian Hills men's soccer team once again had a chance to knock off Marshalltown after battling the Tigers to a 3-3 tie at home earlier this season. The 17th-ranked Tigers would avoid giving up a late game-tying goal in the rematch with the Warriors, earning a 1-0 win to keep IHCC winless in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play on Tuesday.

The Warriors drop to 5-6-3 overall and 0-4-1 in regular-season ICCAC play. Playing its first road match in nearly a month, the Warriors put together another solid showing against the nationally ranked Tigers.

Freshman Matteo Scarduzio put together another strong showing in net for the Warriors, stopping four shots. Scarduzio leads the ICCAC in total saves on the year with 33.

Indian Hills and Marshalltown (7-2-1, 2-2-1 ICCAC) battled through a scoreless first half, giving the Warriors a chance to pick up its first win in six matches. Ricardo Junior would instead find the back of the net for the Tigers, scoring the only goal of the match eight minutes into the second half.

Indian Hills heads to Iowa Lakes for a conference match-up on Saturday starting at approximately 3 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Marshalltown, IA
Marshalltown, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Tigers#Ihcc#Iccac
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa, IA
1K+
Followers
98
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Ottumwa Courier

Comments / 0

Community Policy