Santorini – of the sea-drowned caldera, sun-bleached, blue-shuttered houses, and crimson sunsets – may be one of the most Instagrammed places in the world, but its strengths go beyond the archetypal Greek island fantasy allure. Between 2600 and 1100 BC, the Cycladic island (then called Strongyle) served as one of the most important outposts for the Minoans, believed by many scholars to be Europe’s first literate and advanced civilization. That illustrious past is reflected in the palaces, three-story houses, paved roads, spectacular sewage systems, and written works (among the continent’s first writing systems), which have been excavated in Akrotiri, a village in Santorini’s southwest. Those excavations have also provided a glimpse at what the ancients ate – and, historians have concluded, it was largely plant-based.

