Bits ‘n’ Pieces: Oct. 7, 2021

East, west or beyond, sooner or later events elsewhere may have a local impact. A recent sampling:. To temporarily avoid a government shutdown, Congress passed a spending bill that keeps federal funding going through Dec. 3, The New York Times reported. The debt ceiling issue remains unresolved: Republicans refuse to raise the ceiling for borrowing to pay past debts (they raised the ceiling three times under ex-President Donald Trump). Various media sources illustrate the issue: Democrats can only use reconciliation once (which does not require bi-partisan support), either for their BBB plan or for raising the debt ceiling. Failure to raise the ceiling could have catastrophic economic consequences. And failure to pass a widely popular bill will undermine President Joe Biden’s campaign platform.