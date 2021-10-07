CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Bits ‘n’ Pieces: Oct. 7, 2021

Sandpoint Reader
 7 days ago

East, west or beyond, sooner or later events elsewhere may have a local impact. A recent sampling:. To temporarily avoid a government shutdown, Congress passed a spending bill that keeps federal funding going through Dec. 3, The New York Times reported. The debt ceiling issue remains unresolved: Republicans refuse to raise the ceiling for borrowing to pay past debts (they raised the ceiling three times under ex-President Donald Trump). Various media sources illustrate the issue: Democrats can only use reconciliation once (which does not require bi-partisan support), either for their BBB plan or for raising the debt ceiling. Failure to raise the ceiling could have catastrophic economic consequences. And failure to pass a widely popular bill will undermine President Joe Biden’s campaign platform.

sandpointreader.com

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Daily Wire launches conservative book publishing imprint

NEW YORK (AP) — A publishing division started by the conservative media company the Daily Wire will include releases by Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro, former “Mandalorian” actor Gina Carano, and a book by one of the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting that was dropped by its original distributor. DW Books will officially […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

House Passes Debt Limit Extension To Avert U.S. Default

The House on Tuesday passed an extension of the debt ceiling, averting the threat of a default until at least Dec. 3. The vote was 219-206, a party line vote for the $480 billion increase. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. The Senate passed an extension last week, after a standoff between Democrats and Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been insistent that Democrats bear responsibility as they look to pass massive new infrastructure and social policy legislation. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the raising of the debt ceiling, typically bipartisan,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Republicans#Democrats#Bbb#Accountability Journalism#The Washington Post#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CNBC

Trump hid over $70 million in losses on his DC hotel, House committee report alleges

Former President Donald Trump's luxury hotel in Washington, D.C., lost more than $70 million from 2016 to 2020, according to newly released filings that his accountants submitted to the hotel's landlord, the General Services Administration. While the hotel was losing money, Trump's annual financial disclosures reported only its revenue, which...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy