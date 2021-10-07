Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Dickinson, Iron, Luce, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 07:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Delta; Dickinson; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft PATCHY DENSE FOG AGAIN THIS MORNING Fog has formed again this morning. The fog is dense in some patches with visibilities one quarter mile or less at times. Motorists can expect visibility to vary considerably over short distances. Reduce speed and increase following distance if driving this morning. The fog is expected to dissipate by late morning.