Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Lee, Phillips, Poinsett by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-07 03:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Cross; Greene; Lee; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Clay, Greene, Craighead, Poinsett, Cross, St. Francis, Lee AR and Phillips Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
