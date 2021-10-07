CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay County, FL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 04:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Bay County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 327 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Around 3 inches of rain has fallen in the past hour and an additional 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City Beach, West Bay, Laird, Pine Log, Gulf Resort Beach, Sunnyside, Laguna Beach and Hollywood Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy