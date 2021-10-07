Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 04:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Bay County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 327 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Around 3 inches of rain has fallen in the past hour and an additional 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City Beach, West Bay, Laird, Pine Log, Gulf Resort Beach, Sunnyside, Laguna Beach and Hollywood Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED