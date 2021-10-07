CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isdera Commendatore 112i Sends Need For Speed II Vibes From Villa d'Este

By Angel Sergeev
 6 days ago
In February this year, during the 2021 Paris auction by RM Sotheby’s, the one-off Isdera Commendatore 112i found its new owner, and it seems that the lucky supercar enthusiast was eager to showcase their new toy during the Concorso d'Elegance Villa d'Este. Fortunately, Automotive Mike was at the location to film the truly unique performance machine, which brings back memories of a certain 1990s video game.

