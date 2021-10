GILMER — A celebration of the life of Mr. Johnny Denton, 58, of Gilmer, will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Glenwood First Baptist Church in Gilmer with Bro. David McGee officiating. Mr. Denton was born November 16, 1962, and passed away September 28, 2021. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.