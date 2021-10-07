CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Automation and today’s labor market challenges

By Michael Hicks
Evening Star
 7 days ago

Today, many businesses struggle to hire the workers they need. Whatever the causes, this current challenge will surely prompt widespread changes by employers. This type of adjustment isn’t a new phenomenon, but economists allocate very little time explaining the mechanics of change. Nor do we explain that these types of corrections are normal and generally, if not always, make society better off. This is true across many types of labor market changes. But, even as the world improves, there are some winners and losers, or rather each of us experience some benefits and costs. That too is worth explaining, along with some examples.

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Labor Markets Don’t Need The Antitrust Cudgel

Modern progressive thinkers are united in their newfound determination to ramp up antitrust enforcement to respond to their perception of greater monopoly risks. Lina Khan, the new head of the Federal Trade Commission, spearheaded the agency’s decision on a straight party-line (3–2) vote to withdraw the revised Vertical Merger Guidelines the FTC and the Department of Justice had issued in June 2020. The reason: to combat the twin problems of rising prices and shrinking wages, without saying exactly how these means and ends are connected. That wage motif was even more prominent in acting head of the Antitrust Division Richard Powers’s assertion that any violation of the antitrust law is “just as irredeemable as agreements to fix product prices and allocate markets, conduct that the division has prosecuted for over one hundred years.”
LABOR ISSUES
techgig.com

Developers! Earn these skills to grow in today's job market

The IT industry evolves quickly, and the job market evolves with it. To keep yourself relevant in today's job market, you need to stay on your toes and update your. as per industry's demands. Having these 7 talents and technical abilities can make you more marketable to employers. You’ll want...
SOFTWARE
stockxpo.com

Many Women Remain on Labor-Market Sideline

Many workers displaced by last year’s pandemic, especially women, have yet to return to the labor market, acting as a check against stronger job growth. And some women who did return haven’t been able to stay in the job as the Delta variant of Covid-19 raised fears and scrambled child-care plans. In September, women lost 26,000 payroll jobs.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Markets#College Education#Automation#Monster Com
dcvelocity.com

Warehouse automation, delivery robot markets poised for growth

The drive toward logistics automation continues, with two recent studies predicting strong growth in demand for warehouse automation equipment and delivery robots over the next five to 10 years. A report from global technology market researcher Interact Analysis predicts the warehouse automation market will grow from a value of $29.6...
INDUSTRY
CBS Miami

Expert: ‘Expect Tight Labor Markets, Labor Shortages For Foreseeable Future’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Employers from downtown Brickell to the Homestead vegetable fields are having difficulty finding workers. FIU’s Dr. Marc Weinstein says it’s time employers “up their game and be better employers.” Sea ports are jammed. There are not enough truck drivers to clear containers. Restaurants and nightspots are desperate to hire workers. The food supply chain has slowed due to a shortage of warehouse workers, clerks, and delivery truck drivers. Weinstein, FIU’s director of human resource management, told CBSMiami, “I would say employers can anticipate tight labor markets, labor shortage for the foreseeable future.” COVID shutdowns and closures forced many in the...
AGRICULTURE
franchising.com

5 Tips for Overcoming Today's Staff and Labor Shortage

In challenging times, the customer experience will set your business apart – for better or for worse. We share five ways to shine when recruiting for growth is tough (as in now). We’re all experiencing it. Longer wait times, lead times, and lines. More rings before a call is picked...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Market Data
Axios

Labor shortage pushes winemakers to automation

A shortage of agriculture workers is forcing winemakers in the U.S. and Europe to turn to robots for their autumn grape harvest, reports the Wall Street Journal. Why it matters: Pandemic-related travel restrictions have cut down on the availability of migrant workers, exacerbating an existing labor shortage in viticulture. While...
AGRICULTURE
franchising.com

What Is Fueling The Great Resignation and Today's Labor Shortage?

41% of the global workforce would consider leaving their current employer within the next year. The Great Resignation is a mass, voluntary exodus from the workforce. It is here, and it is quite real. Turnover is nothing new, and neither are corporate retention strategies. But The Great Resignation and extreme turnover happening today across so many industries are different and require a different approach. The Great Resignation caught many business leaders flat-footed.
ECONOMY
Axios

Tech feels labor market crunch

Openings for tech jobs like engineer or software developer have spiked as an already tight U.S. job market weathers the economy-wide effects of the pandemic. The big picture: Tech workers were in high demand pre-pandemic, and the COVID era's rapid moves to digital further intensified that need. By the numbers:...
SOFTWARE
Park Record

Record editorial: Labor shortage a challenge for businesses, broader community

It’s been a difficult year and a half to run a business in Park City. First, the coronavirus pandemic forced many businesses to shut down last spring and has since required them to adopt extraordinary measures to keep workers and patrons safe. And now, employers find themselves confronting another crisis: a dearth of workers that seems even more pronounced than labor shortages preceding the coronavirus.
PARK CITY, UT
Evening Star

Labor markets: COVID is a long way from over

The monthly state-level employment summary this week reported that Indiana lost 4,200 jobs in August, while the nation as a whole saw a tad more than 250,000 new jobs created. This was worse than the July jobs report, where Indiana picked up a paltry 10,000 jobs out of the 1.1 million created nationally. That’s less than half the job creation rate we should’ve experienced.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Today's tight housing market is already overbuilt, one analyst says

"There is a downward trajectory of population growth, household formation as well, that's really going to undermine the need for what's built," said Dennis McGill of Zelman & Associates. The supply of homes for sale at the end of August totaled 1.29 million units, down 1.5% from July and down...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, a new record

A record 4.3 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in August according to the latest data from the US Department of Labor.Approximately 4 million people per month have been leaving their jobs since the spring, as part of a trend that has become known as the Great Resignation.It is a sign that workers believe they have leverage in a jobs market defined by labour shortages, as the economy rebalances in what is hoped to be the tapering off of the Covid-19 pandemic.Wages are rising quickly as businesses struggle to hire staff and many companies are adding signing bonuses and...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

US headed into another recession if consumer sentiment trend continues, economists say

The U.S. economy appears to be sliding into another recession based on declining consumer sentiment – even though employment and wage growth suggest otherwise, according to two academic economists. New research published last week by David Blanchflower of Dartmouth College and Alex Bryson of the University College London suggests that...
ECONOMY
Hotel Online

People First: Complex Labor Market Putting Employees in the Driver’s Seat Means Hoteliers Will Need to Make Investing in People a Top Priority in 2022

“Where did all the people go?” This was the question so often on the minds of hoteliers over the last two years, as news of the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced and rapidly permeated throughout our lives. Hotel lobbies that were once bustling with excited energy and tired travelers emptied, while airport terminals fell quiet. Hospitality professionals are in the business of serving people but, suddenly, there were simply no people to serve. And so, the question wasn’t just “where did all the people go?”, but rather, when will they come back?
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

The Fidelity Magellan ETF Could Be an Expert Guide for Investors in Today’s Market

The storied Fidelity Magellan methodology, which now comes in an exchange traded fund wrapper, can be a starting point for investors considering where active management can fit in today’s equity markets. In the recent webcast, The Potential for Outperformance: Fidelity Magellan ETF, Fidelity Investments’ portfolio manager, Sammy Simnegar, and senior...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy