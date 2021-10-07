DIY photo studio Just Snap Selfies now open at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

Japanese variety and value store Daiso is expected to open a location inside Grapevine Mills on Oct. 31, according to the mall's website. Products include stationery, kitchenware, cosmetics and home goods. Most items are priced at $1.50 or $1.99, unless marked otherwise. Daiso first opened a store in the U.S. in 2005, and now has over 77 stores nationwide across Washington, California, Texas, New York and New Jersey, as well as one store in Canada. There are currently locations in Frisco, Plano, Arlington, Euless, Carrollton, Fort Worth and Irving. https://daisous.com.

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO