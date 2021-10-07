CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

DIY photo studio Just Snap Selfies now open at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

By Olivia Lueckemeyer
 6 days ago
Just Snap Selfies opened Sept. 28 in The Shops at Willow Bend at 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano. The selfie studio is located on the second floor across from Neiman Marcus. The business offers 25 unique sets and is available to rent for parties or events. The space, which owner Jana Cooper described as a DIY photo studio, is open to professional photographers as well as people looking for a “fun and immersive” photo-taking experience, Cooper said. 469-924-8160. www.justsnapselfies.com.

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream now open in Highland Village

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is now open at 2200 Justin Road in Highland Village. Handel’s makes its ice cream fresh every day. Its more than 40 flavors include Strawberry Cheesecake Chunk, banana cream pie, dulce de leche, s’mores and Chocoholic Chunk. The Highland Village location, which opened Oct. 12, also offers chocolate almond milk-flavored ice cream, which is vegan, and orange sherbet.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Crepery and cafe Salomay opens in McKinney

Salomay had its soft opening Oct. 9 at 5121 Collin McKinney Parkway, Ste. 100, McKinney. The cafe serves crepes and coffee and expects to sell wine and paninis soon. Salomay’s crepes are available in sweet and savory flavors, including breakfast crepes. The cafe also has a fully functioning espresso bar with teas, and orders can be placed in the drive-thru. 469-617-7159. www.facebook.com/salomays.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dutch Bros Coffee planning Richardson location as part of expansion into North Texas

Dutch Bros Coffee plans to open a drive-thru location early next year at 819 W. Arapaho Drive, Richardson. A special permit to allow the coffee shop near the southwest corner of West Arapaho Road and West Shore Drive was approved by Richardson City Council in March. The area had been previously zoned for commercial use. With more than 400 locations across 11 states, the Oregon-based drive-thru coffee company serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Dutch Bros Coffee opened a McKinney location in May and a Plano location in July. www.dutchbros.com.
TEXAS STATE
Plano, TX
Entertainment
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Crush Taco to open second Frisco location

Crush Taco plans to open a second location in January at the former space of Jenevein's, which was at 360 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 100, Frisco. The taco shop, currently open at 11445 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 230, Frisco, serves a variety of dishes, including the cornflake crusted shrimp taco, chorizo fries and fried chicken "elotes" taco. Drinks include frozen margaritas, specialty sodas and local beers.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Endersby Productions decides to keep Keller photo studio location

Photography studio Endersby Productions has decided to keep its studio at 136 Olive St. in Keller. In early September, owners Nicole and Scott Endersby wrote in a Facebook post that they would close the studio for good on Oct. 31. They originally decided not to renew their lease because it became “a money pit," according to the post. The studio owners had planned to stay in business without a set studio location.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Japanese store Daiso to open in Grapevine Mills this month

Japanese variety and value store Daiso is expected to open a location inside Grapevine Mills on Oct. 31, according to the mall's website. Products include stationery, kitchenware, cosmetics and home goods. Most items are priced at $1.50 or $1.99, unless marked otherwise. Daiso first opened a store in the U.S. in 2005, and now has over 77 stores nationwide across Washington, California, Texas, New York and New Jersey, as well as one store in Canada. There are currently locations in Frisco, Plano, Arlington, Euless, Carrollton, Fort Worth and Irving. https://daisous.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Beerhead Bar & Eatery set to open first Texas location in Plano

Beerhead Bar & Eatery expects to soft open Oct. 28 and will hold a grand opening Nov. 13, according to ownership. The business, located at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. G594, Plano, will feature a craft beer selection that will include 50 unique options on tap and around 350 bottled selections as well as a food menu that has been specially curated to pair with the bar’s beer and cocktails.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Gaylord Texan cancels Ice event for second year in a row

The Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center is canceling its Ice event for the 2021 holiday season for the second consecutive year. In an announcement on its website, the hotel said it is hoping to bring back the event as soon as possible. International travel restrictions are affecting the artisans behind the event, preventing the indoor walk-thru winter wonderland from returning at this time, according to the announcement.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tri Tip Grill at The Star in Frisco closed

Tri Tip Grill at The Star has closed at 6775 Cowboys Way, Frisco. The restaurant announced its closure on Sept. 30 in a Facebook post, and the phone number has been disconnected. Tri Tip Grill specialized in barbecue, serving various sandwiches, burgers and platters. https://tritipgrillfrisco.com. Matt Payne reports on Frisco...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cajun Turkey Company in Lewisville features Southern Louisiana-inspired cooking

What started as frying turkeys for family and friends during football games has over the years become a successful Cajun food company, owner Billy Howell said. Cajun Turkey Company sells Southern Louisiana-inspired items such as crawfish, gumbo and its featured Cajun fried turkey. The menu has expanded over the years to include chicken, sausage, casseroles, appetizers and Texas barbecue.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy to host grand opening in Colleyville

Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy, a health and wellness center, is now open at 4709 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 600, in Colleyville. The center will hold grand opening specials and promotions during the week of Oct. 28-31. The center offers whole body and localized cryotherapy, IV drip therapy, NAD+ IV therapy, IM shots, stretch therapy, facials, infrared saunas, and more. 817-576-4372. https://restore.com/locations/colleyville-tx/
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Artisanal candy store See's Candies slated for fall opening in Southlake

See's Candies, a chocolate and candy maker, will be opening up a shop in Southlake Town Square at 409 Grand Ave. E. on Nov. 9. Dating back to 1921, the brand makes products in house and offers a variety of milk, dark and white chocolates, as well as candies like brittles, lollypops, jelly beans and licorice. This year marks the brand's 100th anniversary. 800-347-7337. www.sees.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lizzie Bee's Flower Shoppe now open in Richardson

Lizzie Bee's Flower Shoppe opened a new retail store Sept. 28 at 506 Lockwood Drive, Ste. 200, Richardson. The shop offers plants and flower arrangements for any occasion with online ordering and contactless delivery within 15 miles of Richardson also available. The business, which also offers garden-style arrangements and luxury event design, was started by owner Elizabeth Fisher in 2011. 972-495-7969. www.lizziebeesflowershoppe.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
