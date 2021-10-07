DIY photo studio Just Snap Selfies now open at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano
Just Snap Selfies opened Sept. 28 in The Shops at Willow Bend at 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano. The selfie studio is located on the second floor across from Neiman Marcus. The business offers 25 unique sets and is available to rent for parties or events. The space, which owner Jana Cooper described as a DIY photo studio, is open to professional photographers as well as people looking for a “fun and immersive” photo-taking experience, Cooper said. 469-924-8160. www.justsnapselfies.com.communityimpact.com
