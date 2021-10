20-50-100 Years Ago — Oct. 7

Retired South African Archbishop and Nobel Peace laureate Desmond Tutu is 90 n Author Thomas Keneally is 86 n Comedian Joy Behar is 79 n Former National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Oliver North (ret.) is 78 n Rock musician Kevin Godley (10cc) is 76 n Actor Jill Larson is 74 n Country singer Kieran Kane is 72 n Singer John Mellencamp is 70 n Rock musician Ricky Phillips is 70 n Russian President Vladimir Putin is 69 n Actor Mary Badham (Film: “To Kill a Mockingbird”) is 69 n Rock musician Tico Torres (Bon Jovi) is 68 n Actor Christopher Norris is 66 n Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 66 n Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 64 n Olympic gold medal ice dancer Jayne Torvill is 64 n Actor Dylan Baker is 63 n Actor Judy Landers is 63 n Recording executive and TV personality Simon Cowell is 62 n Rock musician Charlie Marinkovich (formerly with Iron Butterfly) is 62 n Actor Paula Newsome is 60 n Country singer Dale Watson is 59 n Pop singer Ann Curless (Expose) is 58 n R&B singer Toni Braxton is 54 n Rock singer-musician Thom Yorke (Radiohead) is 53.