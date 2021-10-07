CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Weekender: 20 things to do this weekend, including concerts and a hot sauce expo

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 6 days ago
The Weekender is proudly presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway, home of the Bank of America ROVAL 400 this Sunday.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

78. Showers. 64% chance of rain.

Pop-Up Picnic at Mint Museum Randolph: Bring a blanket and enjoy a community picnic that honors our local green spaces. Pre-order a picnic basket meal, bring your own meal or purchase dinner from an onsite food truck. There will be live music from Time Sawyer as well as family activities. 6-8:30pm. Free. Details .

EMO Night at The Music Yard: Put on your favorite band tee and relive your angsty teen years during this punk-rock/alt-themed night at the Music Yard. There will be songs from My Chemical Romance, Panic at the Disco!, Blink 182, Fall Out Boy and Paramore among others. 6-9pm. $10-$260. Details .

Laugh at Lenny at Lenny Boy Brewing: Get ready for an evening of belly laughs from some of North Carolina’s funniest comedians. Tonight’s lineup includes Edward Hickson, Paul Synder and headliner Paul Hooper. 7:30pm. Free. Details .

Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell at PNC Music Pavilion: Country music star Thomas Rhett is gracing the stage at PNC Music Pavilion along with Cole Swindell. 7:30pm. Details .

Earth, Wind and Fire at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre at the AvidXchange Music Factory: This weekend certainly is a weekend for concerts because the legendary Earth, Wind and Fire will also be performing at The Music Factory. 8pm. $30-$154. Details .

Paranormal Grounds Investigation at Historic Rosedale: Join members of the Charlotte Area Paranormal Society for a ghost hunt on the grounds of the Historic Rosedale home. Your search will use the latest tech to find evidence of those who remain at the site. 8-10pm. $25. Details .

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

76. Scattered thunderstorms. 60% chance of rain.

Bank of America ROVAL 400 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway: It’s a jam-packed weekend at the Speedway with the American Flat Track Motorcycle Race on Friday, the Drive for the Cure 250K on Saturday, and The Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Sunday. October 8-10; times vary. $89 for a weekend package, $49+ for single-day tickets. Details .

Batch House Grand Re-Opening at Station West: The long-awaited reopening of Batch House is a pretty sweet start to the weekend. The beloved bakery will have all of the staple treats we missed like the signature oatmeal creme pies and Tres Leches draft lattes plus a few new desserts as well. 9am. Details .

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee South End Grand Opening: Celebrate opening day at Bitty & Beau’s coffee shop in South End. Festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 10am. Free. Details .

NC Hot Sauce Expo at First Ward Field (near the bunnies): If you think you can take the heat, head to the NC Hot Sauce Expo to experience zesty foods, craft beers, spicy cocktails and meet some of the best hot sauce makers in the country. 10am to 6pm. $10 GA, $75 VIP. Details .

Canning & Old Fashioned Jams with SkillPop: Learn how to prepare and can your own jars of jam and jelly with the help of Chef Rosana Rivera. 10-11:30am. $24. Details .

Hocus Pocus – A Spooktacular Event at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts: The Beauty Boost Charlotte is joining Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts to host a fun Halloween event featuring mini reiki sessions and chakra readings with Earths Farmacy, mini pumpkin decorating with Amy’s Mini Creations and adult trick-or-treating among many more activities. 10:30am to 12:30pm. $15. Details .

Markets at 11 in Ballantyne’s Backyard: Explore market vendors, enjoy live music, picnicking, brews, food trucks and family-friendly activities. 11am to 5pm. Free. Details .

Hola Charlotte Festival along Tryon St.: Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, happening now through October 15, at Hola Charlotte— the Queen City’s largest Hispanic Heritage celebration. Festivities include music, food, dancing and art that all recognize Latin American culture and all its richness. Noon to 6pm. Free. Details .

Pumpkin Carving Divine Barrel Brewing: It’s a pumpkin party and Divine Barrel Brewing. Bring your friends or your family to carve pumpkins using carving kits provided. Noon to 10pm. Free. Details .

The Congregation Show at Camp North End: This vintage motorcycle show aims to connect local motorcycle builders, vendors, sponsors and enthusiasts. Noon to 8pm. $20. Details .

Jellyfish Terrarium Workshop Twigs & Figs: Create a whimsical jellyfish terrarium using air plants from Twigs & Figs plant shop. Ticket includes a medium-sized glass cylinder, colorful pebbles, sands, moss, seashells, moss, and other decorative items. 3pm. $50. Details .

BuildStrong: Festival for Autism at Symphony Park: This festival will have food, drinks and a cornhole tournament. 3-7pm. $15-$25, $90 for cornhole team entry + food and drink. Details .

Pitbull “I Feel Good Tour” Feat. Iggy Azalea at PNC Music Pavilion : Mr. Worldwide is bringing the party to The Queen City along with the one and only Iggy Azalea. 8pm. $70+. Details .

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

78. Partly cloudy. 24% chance of rain.

Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium: Cheer on the Panthers from the stands or your couch as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. 1pm. $90+. Details .

Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: The main race of race weekend starts at 2pm. Details .

