(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RANDLE EARL ANDRSON, Deceased. All creditors having claims against Randle Earl Anderson, are required to present the same with a description of all security interests and other collateral, if any, held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to the undersigned attorney for the Personal Representative at said attorney’s the address, the Law OFfice of Bryon J Will, P.L.L.C., 8000 SE 15th St., Midwest City, OK 73110, on or before the following presentment date: November 23, 2021, or the same will be forever barred. If the presentment date stated is Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, the presentment date shall be deemed to be the next succeeding day which is not a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday.