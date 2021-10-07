Charlotte rent remains below national average

Average monthly rent is up 15% year-over-year in Charlotte. But it’s still cheaper here than other metros of a similar size nationwide.

Average rent in Charlotte is $1,472 a month and the average footprint is 942 square feet, according to RENTCafé’s latest report .

Why it matters: 41% of the housing in Charlotte is renter occupied, RENTCafé notes. While renters moving from larger metros might find the city affordable, longtime residents are getting priced out.

What’s happening: We’re quickly catching up to the national average rent price tag. The average national rent is $1,510, and $1,472 in Charlotte.

The national average rent has increased 12% since July 2018. Charlotte’s rent jumped 24% since then.

Yes, but: Apartments in Charlotte still tend to be cheaper and larger than in other metros. For example, the average apartment in Manhattan is $4,072 a month and only 702 square feet, compared to the $1,472 for 942 square feet here.

In Austin, where the average rent is more comparable to Charlotte’s, you still get less space for your money. The average apartment in Austin is 864 square feet and $1,619 a month.

Data: RENTCafé; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

By the numbers: More than half, 51%, of apartments in Charlotte cost between $1,001-$1,500 a month to rent, according to RENTCafé’s breakdown .

1% are below $501-$700 a month

11% are $701-$1,000

27% are $1,500-$2,000

10% are over $2,000

The most expensive neighborhoods across Charlotte are located in South End ($1,834), Uptown ($1,844) and Eastover ($2,166).

Some of the most affordable neighborhoods are Shannon Park ($1,051), Idlewild ($1,058), North Sharon Amity ($1,058), Eastland/Wilora Lake ($1,056), Wesley Heights $1,134 and Enderly Park $1,134.

Deals: Here are a few apartments currently available that are bigger than 900 square feet and less than $1,400 a month:

The bottom line: Charlotte’s getting pricier, but it’s still more affordable to rent here than most other cities, on average.

