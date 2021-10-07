SiteMinder partners with digital marketing leaders to open up the full direct booking opportunity for hotels
LONDON, UK – SiteMinder has partnered with the travel industry’s digital marketing leaders to open up the full direct booking opportunity for its more than 32,000 hotel customers. The partnerships form part of Plug-in Apps - an extension of the SiteMinder Booking Engine - which brings digital marketing to the hands of hoteliers for the first time and allows them to build their own technology stack.www.traveldailynews.com
