BCD Travel and travel group Ávoris reinforce partnership agreement
UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS – Spain's leading travel group Ávoris and BCD Travel have strengthened their partnership agreement. As the exclusive official representative of BCD in Spain and a member of BCD’s Global Network, Ávoris manages and provides travel services for global and local BCD clients in Spain. Part of the prestigious Barceló Group, Ávoris achieved Spain’s no. 1 travel and tourism ranking after merging with Globalia's outbound travel and tourism division this year.www.traveldailynews.com
