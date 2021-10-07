BCD Travel and travel group Ávoris reinforce partnership agreement

OSHKOSH, WIS. - Fox World Travel, a top travel management company in the U.S., is expanding its global travel services in partnership with BCD Travel, an international travel management company (TMC) after the pandemic dramatically changed the landscape of TMCs, due to consolidation. As the demand for travel increases, so does the demand for mid-market sized boutique service, which is what Fox World Travel provides alongside its strong more than 15-year partnership with BCD Travel. This partnership allows for travel management support on an international level with the backing of the global scale BCD Travel brings; providing companies the best of both worlds as they look to resurrect their travel programs.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO