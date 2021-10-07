CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BCD Travel and travel group Ávoris reinforce partnership agreement

Cover picture for the articleUTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS – Spain's leading travel group Ávoris and BCD Travel have strengthened their partnership agreement. As the exclusive official representative of BCD in Spain and a member of BCD’s Global Network, Ávoris manages and provides travel services for global and local BCD clients in Spain. Part of the prestigious Barceló Group, Ávoris achieved Spain’s no. 1 travel and tourism ranking after merging with Globalia's outbound travel and tourism division this year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcd Travel#Travel Services#Utrecht#Global Network#Barcel Group#Asia Pacific#Distribution Division#Bcd Meetings Events#Bcd Sports#Bcd Media Entertainment#Decisionsource
