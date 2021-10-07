Stocks Close Higher After Morning Selloff

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday, erasing losses after a morning marked by broad pullbacks across sectors. Stock trading has been bumpy lately as investors have grappled with soaring energy prices and a general shift higher in government bond yields. The market opened lower, looking poised to chip away at Tuesday’s rebound. In the following hours, though, stocks managed to turn higher, with shares of utilities, real estate and consumer staples companies among the best-performing groups in the S&P 500.