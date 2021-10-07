CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aviasales appoints new CEO

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW, RUSSIA - Aviasales –one of the world’s leading travel metasearch platforms– has announced that starting immediately Anton Baitsur has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Anton has been with Aviasales for over six years in various Executive Management roles, including as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and most recently...

