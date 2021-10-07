Grasp Technologies partners with Traxo to upgrade its popular corporate travel data management solution

Two Houston-based blockchain technology companies have teamed up to create a way for corporations to track and report environmental, social and governance metrics. The partnership between the two local tech firms — Data Gumbo and Topl — uses blockchain technology to create public, immutable reports for companies aiming to be more transparent about sustainable supply chains. The partnership is based on Data Gumbo's private blockchain network GumboNet ESG, a product focused on automated measurement of ESG metrics like emissions, vendor and customer contract validation, and more. After determining environmental and social impact with the GumboNet ESG platform, companies can then share data publicly with Topl's transparent digital ledger as a proof of compliance for key stakeholders, like investors, analysts and government agencies.

