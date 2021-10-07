CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grasp Technologies partners with Traxo to upgrade its popular corporate travel data management solution

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO/ DALLAS – Grasp Technologies announced its new partnership with Traxo, the global leader in corporate travel data capture and pre-trip auditing. The partnership provides corporate travel managers worldwide with the ability to see the most complete data picture of their companies’ business travel, including all on and off-platform bookings, within Grasp’s robust data and intelligence suite. An industry leader for more than 25 years, Grasp serves more than 150,000 corporate travel departments in over 70 countries through its footprint.

