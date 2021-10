Key Hires will Support Ongoing Financial and Operational Performance as Company Scales. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Stavvy, the Boston-based, fully-integrated financial technology company making legal and financial transactions more accessible, today announced the hiring of Eduardo Arreaga as Chief Financial Officer and Jeremy Potter as VP of Legal and Capital Markets, who will be joining the legal department alongside Beth Lehman, VP of Compliance and Consumer Protection. These new leadership positions reflect the company's continuing growth on the heels of their recent $40M Series A funding round, which is the largest Series A in New England Fintech and PropTech history.

