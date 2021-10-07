CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

DoubleTree by Hilton Silver Spring DC North opens its doors

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, MD - There’s a new cookie in town. DoubleTree by Hilton and Linchris Hotel Corporation announced the opening of the DoubleTree by Hilton Silver Spring DC North. Formerly, Sheraton Silver Spring, this hotel will continue to offer guests the exceptional level of service they have enjoyed as part of the Hilton Worldwide portfolio with the added DoubleTree brand benefits of a signature warm chocolate chip cookie upon arrival, and the industry-recognized culture of CARE (Create A Rewarding Experience for our guests) Program.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelweekly.com

Selina Chicago, a lifestyle hotel, opens its doors

Panama-based lifestyle hotel company Selina opened a property in Chicago on Sept. 20, its sixth hotel in the U.S. The Selina Chicago, located in the Magnificent Mile district, encompasses 16 floors and 600 beds; as with other Selina hotels, the Chicago property offers hostel-style dormitory accommodations as well as private rooms. Amenities include a communal kitchen, library, co-working space, restaurant and fitness center. There is also a cafe that will host live performances in the evenings.
LIFESTYLE
bethesdamagazine.com

Restaurant serving creole cuisine to open in downtown Silver Spring

Miss Toya’s Creole House, a restaurant specializing in creole and Cajun cuisine, will open next year at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant is the latest concept by Jeffeary Miskiri, who runs the restaurant group Miskiri Hospitality Group along with his wife, Shatorya Miskiri. Miskiri grew up...
SILVER SPRING, MD
TravelDailyNews.com

W Hotels unveils W Nashville

There’s a new stage rising in Music City. W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, announces the opening of W Nashville. Nestled in the vibrant and diverse Gulch neighborhood, the 14-story, mirrored tower offers unparalleled, voyeuristic views of the hotel’s social spaces, creating a destination within a destination where global guests will be immersed in a locally-charged cultural scene. Adding a new, remastered verse to the W brand’s luxury songbook, W Nashville was designed from the outside in, with six street level entrances that offer unparalleled access to hotel guests and locals alike. In other words, W Nashville isn’t just in the neighborhood, it is part of it.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
TravelDailyNews.com

The Altair Hotel to open as first luxury hotel and desort in Bay Harbor

Nestled on the prestigious island of Bay Harbor on the edge of Biscayne Bay within walking distance to the pristine beaches of Bal Harbour lies The Altair Hotel, Miami Beach’s newest luxury hotel. Overlooking nearby golf courses and the Intracoastal Waterway, The Altair Hotel Bay Harbor offers an intimate hotel experience with resort-like amenities centrally located alongside Miami Modern architectural gems and a short walk to Bal Harbour Shops and within close distance to Aventura Mall, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Miami International Airport.
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

IL Tornabuoni Hotel joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Florence, Italy

CHICAGO - Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of IL Tornabuoni Hotel in Florence. The luxurious 62-bedroom Renaissance-inspired former palace signifies the debut of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Italy, known for its independent, one-of-a-kind hotels that offer bespoke experiences that inspire guests. Whether it is a captivating...
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

Virgin Hotels New Orleans opens its doors

The Virgin Hotels New Orleans has opened, marking its debut with a celebration attended by Virgin Group founder Richard Branson. Branson donned a St. Augustine High School marching band uniform for the occasion and led the band as an honorary drum major. "We're glad to be part of this community...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TravelDailyNews.com

The Beatrice οpens in downtown Providence

Situated in the iconic 1887 Exchange Building, The Beatrice is the first boutique hotel to open in Providence in nearly a decade, introducing a destination for today’s sophisticated traveler and an upscale gathering place for locals with the debut of the world-class Bellini restaurant by Ignazio Cipriani and an exclusive private rooftop club for members and hotel guests.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilton Honors#Doubletree#Hilton Worldwide#Silver#Fitness#Sheraton Silver Spring#Operations#Cleanstay#Lysol Protection Program
TravelDailyNews.com

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts plans to double its global resort portfolio over the next five years

Solidifying St. Regis Hotels & Resorts’ position as a leader in luxury, the iconic brand expects to expand its existing portfolio of 15 curated resorts with plans to debut eleven new enchanted escapes by 2025 in some of the world’s most coveted leisure destinations, including locales most desired by the next generation of luxury travelers within the Caribbean, North America, North Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific.
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

Hilton Launches First DoubleTree by Hilton in Malaysia’s Putrajaya

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside, its first DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Putrajaya. Owned by Indaman Putrajaya Sdn Bhd, the 290-room hotel is managed by Hilton. Located in the heart of Malaysia's third Federal Territory, DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside is a...
HILTON, NY
Jacksonville Daily Record

Job fair Oct. 14 at Doubletree by Hilton Downtown

If you are looking for a job, more than 25 employers are hiring for 1,000 positions at a job fair Oct. 14. The event, sponsored by Job News USA, is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Jacksonville Riverfront at 1201 Riverplace Blvd. on the Southbank Downtown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
niagaranow.com

Queenston opens its doors for visitors to explore the village

Queenston is opening the doors to several of its historic community buildings and attractions, encouraging everyone to come out and explore the village. "Explore Queenston" is a one-day Open Doors tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. RiverBrink Art Museum, Willowbank Estate and the Willowbank Studio...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
businesstraveller.com

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle opens its doors

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) has officially opened its doors, promising new dining experiences and a raft of facilities that meet the needs of modern business travellers. Located in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing precincts, JVC, the property provides easy access to Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai South, as well as commercial hubs such Barsha Heights, Dubai Media City, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Studio City, to name a few. Also ideal for corporate and sports groups, the property features 491 rooms, a swimming pool and sundeck, gymnasium, spa treatment rooms, and dining experiences including Santè Ria Restaurant & Bar, a Latino-inspired eatery and the family-friendly Village Bistro, offering an extensive à la carte menu inspired by cuisine from the South of France. The First Collection is a new lifestyle brand operated by Dubai-based development and asset management firm, The First Group. thefirstcollection.ae, thefirstgroup.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TravelDailyNews.com

Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group launch a unique hotel concept

ABU DHABI - Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels will bring together design, technology and lifestyle at the very highest level. The result will be a unique brand experience created from the design philosophy and values of the exclusive Porsche Design lifestyle brand. This will be combined with the excellence and experience of Steigenberger, which boasts a representative tradition stretching back for more than 90 years. Investor interest in Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is considerable. The first planning stage involves the establishment of up to 15 hotels in global metropolises such as London, Singapore, Dubai and Shanghai.
LIFESTYLE
Harrison News-Herald

Tappan Marina Opens Its Doors

TAPPAN – Even though the restaurant will not officially open till next year, the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) opened the newly renovated Tappan Marina to the media this morning to display the finished product. And what the public can expect is of high quality, a new layout with plenty of fabulous views of the lake.
TAPPAN, NY
bethesdamagazine.com

Zinnia opens in Silver Spring at former Mrs. K’s Tollhouse site

Zinnia, a multi-restaurant concept on the former Mrs. K’s Tollhouse property in Silver Spring, opened on Friday. After closing at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Mrs. K’s was put on the market in December after 90 years. A month later, Takoma Park Beverage co-owner Chris Brown signed a lease for the property.
SILVER SPRING, MD
TravelDailyNews.com

Aurelia Antica Suites & Apartments integrates BeyondTV GuestCast

ROME, ITALY — BeyondTV GuestCast (BTV), a full-service provider of guestroom entertainment services and solutions, has announced the successful implementation of its BeyondTV GuestCast in-room entertainment solution in Aurelia Antica Suites & Apartments. A newly opened property located just minutes away from the center of Rome. Designed to fit the needs of long-term and short-term guests alike, the property delivers the tranquility and privacy of an apartment without sacrificing the superior services and amenities of a 4-star hotel. By adopting BeyondTV GuestCast in the property’s modern suites, Aurelia Antica Suites & Apartments is set to further promote comfort, connectivity and personalized control in guest rooms.
ENTERTAINMENT
WCNC

The Batch House's new home opens its doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than a year after flooding forced a beloved bakery to close its doors, patrons again lined up for sweet treats and coffee in a new location. In November 2020, The Batch House along Bryant Street in Charlotte's Wesley Heights neighborhood was flooded by torrential rain. Cristina Rojas-Agurcia, the owner affectionately known as "The Batchmaker", opened the doors to the bakery's new location along Berryhill Road in the burgeoning Station West redevelopment on Saturday, Oct. 9.
CHARLOTTE, NC
urbanturf.com

Northern Viriginia’s Most Luxurious Condominium Opens Its Doors

Pierce, Northern Virginia’s most spacious new luxury condominiums, is now open and residents have begun moving in. The property, set at the highest point in Rosslyn, offers superior service, spectacular residences, world-class amenities and breathtaking views. Private tours of Pierce’s beautifully furnished models are now available by appointment. Pierce is...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy