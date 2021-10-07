DoubleTree by Hilton Silver Spring DC North opens its doors
SILVER SPRING, MD - There’s a new cookie in town. DoubleTree by Hilton and Linchris Hotel Corporation announced the opening of the DoubleTree by Hilton Silver Spring DC North. Formerly, Sheraton Silver Spring, this hotel will continue to offer guests the exceptional level of service they have enjoyed as part of the Hilton Worldwide portfolio with the added DoubleTree brand benefits of a signature warm chocolate chip cookie upon arrival, and the industry-recognized culture of CARE (Create A Rewarding Experience for our guests) Program.www.traveldailynews.com
