Murray, KY

Richard R. Smith

Paducah Sun
 7 days ago

MURRAY — Richard R. Smith, 87, died on Oct. 1, 2021, at his home in Murray. Richard was born in Murray on Nov. 11, 1933, and graduated from Murray Training School. He went on to graduate from Murray State University in 1968. He married Norma Sue Carnal of Slaughters, Kentucky, Dec. 21, 1958. Richard started working at B.F. Goodrich chemical plant in Calvert City in 1956 and retired from Westlake Monomers in 1997. Richard was a longtime member of the University Church of Christ in Murray where he served as a deacon for many years and as an elder for 17 years, retiring in 1996. He was instrumental in the establishment of West Kentucky Prison Ministries. Richard and Sue traveled and served with Sojourner Ministries from 2007 to 2021. Richard and Sue were wintertime residents of the Palmetto Palms community in Fort Myers, Florida, since 2008 and weree active members of the Gulf Coast Church of Christ in Fort Myers.

www.paducahsun.com

