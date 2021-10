Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can start season six with a bang and enjoy a full weekend of double XP and double weapon XP, Treyarch announced today. Season six is just around the corner and has loads of new content to enjoy. The new season features a fresh 100-tier battle pass, including Alex Mason as an unlockable Operator at tier zero. Fans can enjoy the .410 Ironhide Shotgun and Grav Assualt Rifle as free battle pass weapons and three other weapons releasing throughout the season. Three new multiplayer maps are coming in season six, too, and multiple points of interest in Warzone are changing.

