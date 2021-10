James “Jimmy” Worley, 62, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Jimmy was a car enthusiast. Surviving is his wife of 39 years, Kathy Worley of Paducah; one daughter, Chasidy (Franklin) Woods of Paducah; two siblings, Theresa Rodgers and Gralyn Cobb both of Paducah; one granddaughter, Tiffany Woods of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.