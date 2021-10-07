CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Daniel Craig’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiled: ‘It’s an honour to be walked all over in Hollywood’

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GV4i7_0cJnLFq500

Daniel Craig joked that it would be an “absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood” as he received his star on the Walk of Fame.

The British actor, who makes his final outing as James Bond in new film No Time to Die, was honoured by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday (6 October).

Craig’s star was unveiled by his Bond co-star Rami Malek , as well as the franchise’s producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli .

The actor said: “To Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, I thank you from the depth of my heart, without you I would not be here today, thank you for those lovely words,” before thanking Malek for his “beautiful” comments.

“I never thought I would hear myself say this, but it’s an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood,” he added.

"If happiness was measured by the company we keep then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man. So thank you very much.”

The 53-year-old is the 2,704th celebrity to receive a star on the Walk of Fame, which is situated on Hollywood Boulevard in California. Other famous names on his stretch include former Bond Sir Roger Moore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsSeq_0cJnLFq500

You can read The Independent ’s three-star review of No Time To Die here .

No Time To Die is in UK cinemas now

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Daniel Craig?

Daniel Craig, 53, may have played James Bond for the fifth and final time in "No Time to Die," but he already has plenty of projects lined up to keep himself busy and his fans happy for a long while...
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Daniel Craig reveals he kissed Rami Malek after every scene on sets of ‘No Time To Die’

No Time To Die hit the theatres earlier this month and has been receiving rave critiques from critics and audiences alike. The film is the twenty fifth film within the James Bond franchise and marks the tip of Daniel Craig’s period as the long-lasting British Spy. Recently the cast of the film together with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch sat down for an interview with EW. Malek had earlier in an interview revealed that Craig has kissed him whereas capturing. Daniel opened up concerning the kiss and confirmed that that they had certainly shared various kisses on the units of No Time To Die.
MOVIES
times-georgian.com

Daniel Craig reveals how he landed Star Wars role

Daniel Craig has revealed how being James Bond led to his 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' cameo. The 53-year-old actor - who's making his final outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die' - has recalled how being on set for 2015's 'Spectre' saw him take a shot and end up being cast by director JJ Abram's for role as a Stormtrooper.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Rami Malek
96krock.com

Daniel Craig Explains Why He Prefers To Go To Gay Bars

Daniel Craig, currently starring in his fifth and final James Bond film No Time to Die, revealed that he likes to go to gay bars. Per the Daily News, the British heartthrob said, “I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One of the reasons, because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often… because the aggressive d— swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of [it].”
BEAUTY & FASHION
iosconews.com

Alejandro Sanz gets his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Alejandro Sanz can add a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to the list of recognitions in his career: "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine this moment." (Oct. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Shaken or stirred? ‘No Time to Die’ opens with $56 million for Daniel Craig’s final Bond

Was this past weekend’s long-awaited debut of “No Time to Die” in North American theaters an unqualified success or a big disappointment? Perhaps neither, or maybe both. Following a successful international bow last week, “No Time to Die” hit theaters in the U.S. and Canada this weekend and grossed an estimated $56 million in its debut frame, a number that came in on the low-end of studio expectations and roughly $14 million less than the launch of “Spectre” in 2015. Among the five James Bond films with Daniel Craig as 007, “No Time to Die” had the fourth-ranked opening, after...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Walk Of Fame#Walk Of Fame Star#British#Bond Co#The Walk Of Fame
The Hollywood Reporter

Billy Magnussen on Key ‘No Time to Die’ Scenes and ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

[This interview contains spoilers for No Time to Die.] For No Time to Die star Billy Magnussen, there’s no time like the present. In the 25th James Bond film from Eon Productions, Magnussen plays CIA officer Logan Ash, who, along with his fellow CIA operative Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), tries to convince a retired Bond to assist with a mission. Magnussen, who had previously worked with No Time to Die filmmaker Cary Fukunaga on the Netflix limited series Maniac, actually made his case for a Bond role on Maniac‘s red carpet. “I remember when we premiered Maniac because we found out that...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’: How Daniel Craig’s Farewell as James Bond Got the Supersized IMAX Treatment

In honor of Daniel Craig’s farewell as James Bond, “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga made a romantic adventure to wrap up 007’s emotionally-charged personal journey, and linked it to the franchise’s two previous tragic love stories: “Casino Royale” and “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” For cinematography, Fukunaga tapped Oscar-winning DP Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”), who shot on Kodak film in 35mm and 65mm large-format (including IMAX 65mm) — a franchise first. What they achieved on “No Time to Die” was an “enhanced reality,” with greater richness and scope in a grand, classical style, according to Sandgren, who...
MOVIES
Variety

‘No Time to Die’ Stunt Coordinator Talks Treacherous Filming Conditions and Says, ‘Daniel Wanted to Hop on a Motorcycle’

Stunt coordinator Lee Morrison is no stranger to working with Daniel Craig’s James Bond — not only has he worked with the actor on all five outings as the spy, he previously he was his stunt double as well. For “No Time to Die” in theaters, Morrison didn’t just work closely with Craig, he also collaborated with director Cary Fukunaga about working action into the film while keeping story at its center. One key sequence sees Bond riding a motorcycle in a small Italian town, jumping onto the cobbled stone streets as he tries to get back to Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

The Best Gifts for James Bond Fans

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. As 007 fans know all too well, no big-budget film in recent memory has been plagued by more setbacks and delays than “No Time to Die.” But Daniel Craig’s final entry as James Bond is finally here after hitting theaters on Oct. 8 — and it’s already received rave reviews. Now that the long-awaited film is here, there’s no better time to stock up on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

285K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy