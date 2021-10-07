Daniel Craig’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiled: ‘It’s an honour to be walked all over in Hollywood’

Daniel Craig joked that it would be an “absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood” as he received his star on the Walk of Fame.

The British actor, who makes his final outing as James Bond in new film No Time to Die, was honoured by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday (6 October).

Craig’s star was unveiled by his Bond co-star Rami Malek , as well as the franchise’s producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli .

The actor said: “To Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, I thank you from the depth of my heart, without you I would not be here today, thank you for those lovely words,” before thanking Malek for his “beautiful” comments.

“I never thought I would hear myself say this, but it’s an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood,” he added.

"If happiness was measured by the company we keep then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man. So thank you very much.”

The 53-year-old is the 2,704th celebrity to receive a star on the Walk of Fame, which is situated on Hollywood Boulevard in California. Other famous names on his stretch include former Bond Sir Roger Moore.

No Time To Die is in UK cinemas now