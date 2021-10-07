Khoros Earns TrustRadius 2021 Tech Cares Award
The award recognizes the company’s strong corporate social responsibility efforts. Khoros, the award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, announced that it has been recognized with a 2021 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius. The annual award celebrates B2B technology companies that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) with a focus on volunteerism, robust diversity, equity & inclusion programs, charitable donations and fundraising, workplace culture, and demonstrable support for environment sustainability.martechseries.com
