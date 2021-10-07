Philip Edward Adams, 49, of Freeburg, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville. Philip was born Jan. 3, 1972, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Julian “Butch” and Linda Adams. In his early years, he excelled in baseball and basketball and graduated from Massac County High School Class of 1990. He worked with his uncle as a painter’s assistant and spent many years as a river towboat deckhand and crew mate. Philip loved horseback riding, fishing with his dad, and spending time on Kentucky Lake with friends, and was an expert pool player like his maternal grandpa.