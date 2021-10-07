CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massac County, IL

Philip Edward Adams

By tburgess
metropolisplanet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilip Edward Adams, 49, of Freeburg, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville. Philip was born Jan. 3, 1972, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Julian “Butch” and Linda Adams. In his early years, he excelled in baseball and basketball and graduated from Massac County High School Class of 1990. He worked with his uncle as a painter’s assistant and spent many years as a river towboat deckhand and crew mate. Philip loved horseback riding, fishing with his dad, and spending time on Kentucky Lake with friends, and was an expert pool player like his maternal grandpa.

www.metropolisplanet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Massac County, IL
City
Metropolis, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Freeburg, IL
Metropolis, IL
Obituaries
City
Belleville, IL
City
Golconda, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Lewis
Person
Aaron Paul

Comments / 0

Community Policy