Karnak, IL

Raymond Douglas Jr.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond Douglas Jr., 73, of Karnak passed away at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the Villas of Holly Brook in Harrisburg. Raymond was born Oct. 4,1947, in Karnak. He was a 1966 graduate of Century High School. Raymond went on to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and graduated with a Bachelors of Arts and Design in 1971. He had retired from Verizon and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker’s Union # 702. Raymond was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved all of his pets and especially enjoyed working on his family farm.

