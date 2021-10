It looks like the town will be celebrating Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30, instead of Sunday, Oct. 31. In a way it doesn’t seem right to have ghouls and goblins running around on a Sunday, but Saturday is a good day, except for those that have their religious day on a Saturday. They probably don’t want Halloween on their day of worship either. I guess Christians out number other denominations in this area, although I don’t think anyone considers Halloween religious — just a day for kids to dress up to get candy.

BROOKPORT, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO