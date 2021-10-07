CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man accused of killing 3 wanted to confront pharmacist brother over Covid vaccines, documents say

By Phil Helsel
AOL Corp
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Maryland man accused of killing his pharmacist brother and two other people had complained that he falsely believed his brother was harming people with the Covid-19 vaccines, court documents say. The man, Jeffrey Burnham, 46, was arrested Friday in the killings of his brother, his sister-in-law and another woman...

www.aol.com

Comments / 6

Related
New York Post

Man who killed Florida deputy caught, sheriff laments not shooting him

Florida police arrested an ex-Marine in the killing of a sheriff’s deputy – but the sheriff lamented cops never had “an opportunity” to shoot the fugitive. Patrick McDowell, 35, on the run since the fatal shooting of Nassau Deputy Joshua Moyers last week was nabbed Tuesday at a Callahan sports field concession stand, Sheriff Bill Leeper said.
FLORIDA STATE
kyma.com

Arizona mother of decapitated children charged in their killings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - An Arizona woman whose two children were found decapitated at the family's Lancaster home in California last year has finally been arrested in Tucson and charged with murder. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, police arrested Natalie Brothwelll Tuesday, just one day after...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

Mother in Chicago accused of shooting dead her own son over missing memory card

A mother in Chicago has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot her 12-year-old son multiple times over a missing memory card.Fallon Harris, 37, has been accused of shooting her son Kaden Ingram, an incident that was partly captured on security cameras inside their south Chicago home on Saturday morning, reported news channel WLS-TV.Speaking after her arrest on Sunday, prosecutors said Ms Harris had confronted her son about a secure digital (SD) memory card which had gone missing.Footage showed Ms Harris pointing a gun at her sun and demanding the memory card, prosecutors said. Ms Harris allegedly shot Kaden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pharmacist#Fbi#Murder
New York Post

Twin sisters charged in connection to brother’s 2017 murder

Two twin sisters have been charged in connection to the murder of their teenage brother who was strangled to death in Maryland in 2017, officials said Friday. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, the 23-year old twins, were two of three people busted for conspiring to commit the brutal murder after new evidence has come to light.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New York Post

‘Booby-trapped’ home where missing woman was locked in cage burns down

The Missouri home where a man allegedly kept a missing woman locked in a cage has mysteriously burned down after being booby-trapped, sheriff’s officials say. James Phelps, 58, and his co-defendant, Timothy Norton, 56, have been in a Dallas County jail since mid-September after they were charged with kidnapping 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Arkansas Farmer Pleads Guilty to Murder and Rape of Jogging Nurse

An Arkansas farmer accused of murdering and raping a nurse last year before burying her in a field has pleaded guilty to capital murder and rape. The guilty plea by Quake Lewellyn, 29, waived a jury trial, and a judge sentenced him to life behind bars. Lewellyn confessed to investigators late last year that he had abducted 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland while she was out jogging. The then-married stepfather of three is said to have offered a chilling confession about how he had happened upon Sutherland on a gravel road, struck her with his vehicle, and then taken her body to a rice field where he raped and buried her. Afterwards, according to an evaluation by a state psychologist, he said he went home, had dinner, and “just tried to forget about it.” Lewellyn had initially pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, capital murder, abuse of a corpse and rape late last year, but prosecutors later warned that if he were convicted, he would face the death penalty. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty as part of the plea deal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

80-Year-Old Texas Woman Shoots Own Daughter To Death Following Domestic Dispute, Arrested

An 80-year-old Texas woman was jailed Thursday for shooting her 52-year-old daughter to death following a domestic dispute earlier this week. Margaret Ann Johnston was arrested on the scene Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder. She is currently being held at the Kaufman County Jail against a $1,000,000 bail bond, according to CBS-affiliated KTXA-TV.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy