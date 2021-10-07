CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Special CMX Seminar -(POSTPONED until 10/22)

 7 days ago

A major effort in modern data science is interpreting and extracting geometric information from data. In this talk, I'll focus on my recent work on the core algorithmic task of averaging data distributions. Wasserstein barycenters (aka Optimal Transport barycenters) provide a natural approach for this problem and are central to diverse applications in machine learning, statistics, and computer graphics. Despite considerable attention, it remained unknown whether Wasserstein barycenters can be computed in polynomial time. Our recent work provides a complete answer to this question and reveals that the answer depends subtly on the dimension due to the continuous nature of the problem.

IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Nuclear spin-wave quantum register for a rare-earth ion qubit. Abstract: Quantum networks will provide a new paradigm for connectivity using entanglement generation between nodes as a resource for secure cryptographic key distribution and interconnection of remote quantum computers. Building large-scale networks will rely on entanglement purification via repeater-type protocols, these require multi-node connectivity, enabled by secondary quantum registers at each node. We study a single 171-ytterbium ion doped into yttrium orthovanadate and coupled to a nanophotonic cavity as a node architecture; we previously demonstrated that these qubits have stable optical transitions and excellent spin coherence properties. In this talk I will present recent results realising a secondary register for the ytterbium qubit using collective excitations (spin-waves) of the surrounding vanadium nuclear spins. This is enabled by a set of novel quantum control protocols using a magnetically insensitive ytterbium spin transition to store and retrieve quantum information from the vanadium register. Unlike conventional, disordered nuclear spin quantum memories, this approach is reproducible and deterministic, i.e. every ytterbium qubit accesses an identical register. In the future, this framework will enable the exploration of single rare-earth ions doped into nuclear spin-rich hosts as a platform for realising large-scale quantum networks.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Geometry and Topology Seminar

Solutions to the Monge-Ampere equation with polyhedral and Y-shaped singularities. The Monge-Ampere equation det(D^2u) = 1 arises in prescribed curvature problems and in optimal transport. An interesting feature of the equation is that it admits singular solutions. We will discuss new examples of convex functions on R^n that solve the Monge-Ampere equation away from finitely many points, but contain polyhedral and Y-shaped singular structures. Along the way we will discuss geometric motivations for constructing such examples, as well as their connection to a certain obstacle problem.
MATHEMATICS
caltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

"Koopman-based Learning and Control of Agile Robotic Systems" Abstract Learning methods to enable high performance control systems have recently shown promising results in selected environments and applications. These advances promote the next generation of autonomous robots capable of significantly improving efficiency, cost, and safety in their respective domains. Importantly, these systems are safety-critical and operate in proximity to humans in diverse and uncertain environments. As a result, operational failures may cause significant material and societal losses. Additionally, robot learning and control are further complicated by requiring fast controller update rates and operational constraint satisfaction.
ENGINEERING
caltech.edu

High Energy Theory Seminar

Higher gauge theories are models based on generalizations of the concept of parallel transport along paths to higher dimensional manifolds. A classic argument suggests that such higher dimensional transports have to be valued in an abelian group. However, it is known for some time now that there exist more general possibilities, based on higher categorical algebra. In the case of surface transports all this is conveniently expressed using crossed modules of groups. This talk is about lattice gauge theories based of crossed modules of finite groups. I will review the underlying algebra and discuss the corresponding topological as well as fully dynamical models. As far as correlation functions of local observables are concerned, the dynamics is as for an ordinary gauge field and a decoupled abelian higher gauge field. No such statement is true for the global structure. This will be illustrated by results of Monte Carlo simulations for a particular crossed module.
caltech.edu

Caltech Library Workshop - Introduction to Zotero - Zoom Session

Are you writing a research paper or ready to start your thesis? Looking for an easy way to collect, organize, share, and cite sources? 'Introduction to Zotero' may be just the quick-start session you need. Zotero is an open-source, community-developed citation manager similar to EndNote and Mendeley. Demonstrations will include importing citations into Zotero from academic sources, making bibliographies, using Microsoft Word with Zotero, sharing citations, and other topics based on audience interest.
EDUCATION
caltech.edu

X-Ray Diffraction Training

All employees and researchers planning to work with x-ray diffraction machines must attend an orientation session with one of the Health Physicists in the EH&S Office. This work-specific course is part of the certification process to become an authorized x-ray user at the Institute. Topics include:. Regulatory requirements. Radiation protection...
ENGINEERING
caltech.edu

Lab Safety Orientation Training

This course is designed to prepare incoming researchers to work in a laboratory at the Institute. Topics include laboratory organization; injury prevention; fire, earthquake, chemical and radioactive materials incident management; general laboratory safety; chemical storage and the safe handling of chemicals; preparation for experiments; electrical and mechanical safety; and an overview of services provided by the EH&S Office.
EARTHQUAKES
caltech.edu

Materials Science Research Lecture

Noyes 147 (J. Holmes Sturdivant Lecture Hall) Deepfake, Artificial Intelligence: Will Machines Replace Us All?. NOTE: At this time, in-person Materials Research Lectures are open to all Caltech students/staff/faculty/visitors with a valid Caltech ID. Outside community members are welcome to join our online webinar. Webinar Link:. https://caltech.zoom.us/j/83276652110. Webinar ID: 832...
ENGINEERING
TheConversationAU

How AI can guide course design and study choices to help graduates get the jobs they want

Graduates entering an ever-more-competitive job market are often unaware of the skills and values they offer employers. The challenge is greater with emerging job roles that require certifications and both multidisciplinary skills and specialist knowledge, even for entry-level positions. We seek to empower our graduates and maximise their career prospects. New research has enabled us to harness the power of artificial intelligence for a custom-designed course planning and recommendation system for students based on the skills their desired jobs actually require. We named these curriculum delivery models JobFit and ModuLearn. ...
TECHNOLOGY
caltech.edu

Astronomy Colloquium

Theo ten Brummelaar (Director) / Gail Schaefer (Associate Director), Director, CHARA Array, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Georgia State University. The CHARA Array is a six 1-m telescope optical/infrared interferometer constructed and operated by Georgia State University and located just to our north at Mount Wilson Observatory. With the largest baselines in the world and milli-arcsecond resolution, the CHARA Array has addressed many aspects of stellar astrophysics including measuring stellar diameters, imaging the surfaces of stars, studying the morphology of AGN cores, resolving the structure of circumstellar disks, imaging targets of opportunity like Novae, and mapping the orbits of close binary companions. We will provide an overview of the Array itself, focusing on the adaptive optics systems, the addition of a seventh movable telescope, experiments with fiber-based beam transport, and the development of the next generation of beam combiners. The new instrumentation will improve sensitivity and provide six-way beam combination at a variety of wavelength regions including R, I, J, H and K bands. We will then highlight recent science results and discuss the open access time that is available to the community through the NOIRLab time allocation process.
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

Radioactive Sealed Sources Training

All employees and researchers planning to work with radioactive sealed sources must attend an orientation session with one of the Health Physicists in the EH&S Office. This work-specific course is part of the certification process to become an authorized radiation worker at the Institute. Topics include:. Regulatory requirements. Radiation protection...
caltech.edu

Radioactive Material Handling Training

All employees and researchers planning to work with radioactive materials must attend an orientation session with one of the Health Physicists in the EH&S Office. This work-specific course is part of the certification process to become an authorized radiation worker at the Institute. Topics include:. Regulatory requirements. Radiation protection program...
tntech.edu

Fall 2021 Seminar Series (October 4th)

The Computer Science Graduate Student Club is back with a brand-new seminar series this Fall 2021. Mahmoud Abouyoussef, a Computer Science Ph.D. student, will be talking about his research titled “Blockchain-based Networking Strategy For Privacy-Preserving Demand Side Management”. The research seminar is scheduled on Monday, October 4th from 1:00 –...
COOKEVILLE, TN
caltech.edu

IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Abstract: Seminal results by Bravyi, Poulin and Terhal have shown that quantum codes are limited by locality. As a consequence, all topological codes witness sharp tradeoffs between their rate and distance. Quantum LDPC codes can be viewed as a generalization of topological codes constructed using spatially-nonlocal connections. It is unclear what, if any, fundamental constraints these codes obey. The state-of-the-art code parameters are far from what their classical counterparts can achieve. We explore this question and present no-go results that shed some light on what is not possible. We approach this question in two ways, using abstract and physical constraints. First, we use a graph-theoretic representation of a quantum code to show that the connectivity of this representation allows us to understand limitations of the associated code. We obtain generalizations of the Bravyi-Poulin-Terhal and Bravyi-Koenig bounds. We then study the complementary problem of embedding a code in D Euclidean dimensions. We ask how many long-range interactions we need to obtain a target code dimension k and distance d. Focusing on 2 dimensions (and ignoring polylogarthmic corrections), we find that a code with distance d requires Ω(d) interactions of length Ω(d/√n). Furthermore, a constant-rate code distance d requires Ω(n) interactions of length Ω(√d). This is joint work with Nouédyn Baspin. It is based on the papers arXiv: 2106.00765 and arXiv: 2109.10982.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Logic Seminar

Algorithmic information theory, effective descriptive set theory and geometric measure theory. We will describe how the perspectives of Recursion Theory and Set Theory suggest lines of investigation into Geometric Measure Theory. We will discuss the extent of capacitability for Hausdorff dimension and the question of existence of sets of strong gauge dimension, which is a property generalizing that of strong measure zero.
MATHEMATICS

