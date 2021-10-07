CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

High Energy Theory Seminar

caltech.edu
 7 days ago

Note special date and time. Limited capacity in 469 Lauritsen. For Zoom information, please email nbenjami@caltech.edu. We show that complementary state-specific reconstruction of logical (bulk) operators is equivalent to the existence of a quantum minimal surface prescription for physical (boundary) entropies. This significantly generalizes both sides of an equivalence previously shown by Harlow; in particular, we do not require the entanglement wedge to be the same for all states in the code space. In developing this theorem, we construct an emergent bulk geometry for general quantum codes, defining "areas" associated to arbitrary logical subsystems, and argue that this definition is "functionally unique." We also formalize a definition of bulk reconstruction that we call "state-specific product unitary" reconstruction. This definition captures the quantum error correction (QEC) properties present in holographic codes and has potential independent interest as a very broad generalization of QEC; it includes most traditional versions of QEC as special cases. Our results extend to approximate codes, and even to the "non-isometric codes" that seem to describe the interior of a black hole at late times.

www.caltech.edu

Comments / 0

Related
caltech.edu

Geometry and Topology Seminar

In this talk, I will discuss a new duality that was recently discovered in joint work with David Ayala and Nick Rozenblyum, which we refer to as reflection. In essence, reflection amounts to two dual methods for reconstructing objects, based on a stratification of the category that they live in. As a basic example, an abelian group can be reconstructed on the one hand in terms of its p-completions and its rationalization, or on the other (reflected) hand in terms of its p-torsion components and its corationalization; and these both come from a certain "closed-open decomposition" of the category of abelian groups.
MATHEMATICS
caltech.edu

TAPIR Seminar

Constraining Dark Matter through Gravitational Heating and Cooling Processes. Fuzzy Dark Matter (FDM), consisting of ultralight bosons, is an intriguing alternative to Cold Dark Matter (CDM). Unlike in CDM, FDM halos consist of a central solitonic core, surrounded by an envelope of order unity density fluctuations. The envelope density fluctuations also interact with the soliton causing it to wobble and oscillate. Using high-resolution numerical simulations of an FDM halo, corresponding to a particular boson mass, I will demonstrate that the gravitational potential fluctuations associated with the soliton's wobble, its oscillations, and the envelope density fluctuations dynamically heat nuclear objects (e.g., central star clusters and supermassive black holes) and galaxies. As a result, nuclear objects, initially located at rest at the soliton center, migrate outwards over time until the outward motion is counteracted by dynamical friction and an equilibrium is reached. Similarly, a galaxy undergoes significant size expansion and central density reduction over a Hubble time. Generalizing these results for other halo and boson masses and comparing them with observations (such as galaxy size-age relation, measured offsets of supermassive black holes and nuclear star clusters from the centers of their host galaxies) will be able to constrain the boson mass. After discussing FDM, I will also briefly present my work on the peculiar galaxy NGC 1052-DF2 and show what we can learn about its mass distribution from the dynamical friction-induced orbital decay of its globular clusters.
ASTRONOMY
uaf.edu

CFOS Seminar: Transitions in perspective

The next College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences seminar is on Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. via Zoom. The speaker is CFOS postdoctoral fellow Thomas Kelly. "Transitions in Perspective: How Laterally Advected Nutrients Can Support Distant Export Production in the Gulf of Mexico and Other Basins" Thomas Kelly will...
ZOOM
caltech.edu

Environmental Science and Engineering Seminar

Talk 1. Interactions between ocean currents and surface waves. Talk 2. Destructive Interference: Potential of Frequency Combs for Future Greenhouse Gas Monitoring. The energetic balance between ocean, atmosphere, ice, and land regulates the Earth's climate. This balance is governed by processes that couple different components of the system in a number of complex interactions that happen at the boundaries. In particular, the marine atmospheric boundary layer provides a medium for the atmosphere and the ocean to constantly exchange energy, momentum, heat, freshwater, gases, and other tracers. These fluxes are largely modulated by interactions between surface winds, waves, and currents. Despite wave motions being strongly coupled to the upper-ocean circulation and the overlying atmosphere, efforts to improve climate and wave models have evolved somewhat independently. However, surface wave physics is key to improving climate models and better representing the coupling between the ocean and the atmosphere. In this talk, I will address questions aimed at bridging the gap between ocean and wave models and advancing our understanding of how currents and waves Interact. To do that, I will apply theory and numerical modeling to assess the relative impact of current divergence and vorticity in modifying several properties of the waves, including direction, period, directional spreading, and wave height. I will show that wave parameters contain information about the currents and have the potential to help to detect and characterize strong gradients in the velocity field, which is particularly relevant for upcoming in situ and spaceborne programs.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Entanglement#Seminar#Qec
unomaha.edu

Biomechanics Seminar Series

This week's seminar series features Dr. Carolin Curtze, from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Curtze's presentation is titled "Digital Biomarkers of Mobility in Parkinson’s Disease: A Wearable Sensors Approach." Wireless inertial sensors have become increasingly popular for objective assessment of balance and gait. This novel technology allows to evaluate...
OMAHA, NE
caltech.edu

CMI Seminar: Mateo Diaz

Complexity, conditioning, and saddle avoidance in nonsmooth optimization. Though nonconvex optimization problems are NP-hard in general, simple iterative methods, e.g., subgradient descent, are broadly used and often highly successful in high-dimensional statistical estimation and machine learning problems. This talk describes a few settings where simple algorithms are provably convergent. In the first part of the talk, we discuss rapid local convergence guarantees for nonconvex formulations of low-rank matrix recovery problems, a problem family that includes phase retrieval, blind deconvolution, matrix completion, and robust PCA. Standard approaches for solving these problems use smooth penalty functions and often exhibit an undesirable phenomenon: the condition number, classically defined, scales poorly with the dimension.
COMPUTERS
caltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

"Koopman-based Learning and Control of Agile Robotic Systems" Abstract Learning methods to enable high performance control systems have recently shown promising results in selected environments and applications. These advances promote the next generation of autonomous robots capable of significantly improving efficiency, cost, and safety in their respective domains. Importantly, these systems are safety-critical and operate in proximity to humans in diverse and uncertain environments. As a result, operational failures may cause significant material and societal losses. Additionally, robot learning and control are further complicated by requiring fast controller update rates and operational constraint satisfaction.
ENGINEERING
caltech.edu

IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Abstract: Seminal results by Bravyi, Poulin and Terhal have shown that quantum codes are limited by locality. As a consequence, all topological codes witness sharp tradeoffs between their rate and distance. Quantum LDPC codes can be viewed as a generalization of topological codes constructed using spatially-nonlocal connections. It is unclear what, if any, fundamental constraints these codes obey. The state-of-the-art code parameters are far from what their classical counterparts can achieve. We explore this question and present no-go results that shed some light on what is not possible. We approach this question in two ways, using abstract and physical constraints. First, we use a graph-theoretic representation of a quantum code to show that the connectivity of this representation allows us to understand limitations of the associated code. We obtain generalizations of the Bravyi-Poulin-Terhal and Bravyi-Koenig bounds. We then study the complementary problem of embedding a code in D Euclidean dimensions. We ask how many long-range interactions we need to obtain a target code dimension k and distance d. Focusing on 2 dimensions (and ignoring polylogarthmic corrections), we find that a code with distance d requires Ω(d) interactions of length Ω(d/√n). Furthermore, a constant-rate code distance d requires Ω(n) interactions of length Ω(√d). This is joint work with Nouédyn Baspin. It is based on the papers arXiv: 2106.00765 and arXiv: 2109.10982.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
caltech.edu

Logic Seminar

Algorithmic information theory, effective descriptive set theory and geometric measure theory. We will describe how the perspectives of Recursion Theory and Set Theory suggest lines of investigation into Geometric Measure Theory. We will discuss the extent of capacitability for Hausdorff dimension and the question of existence of sets of strong gauge dimension, which is a property generalizing that of strong measure zero.
MATHEMATICS
caltech.edu

Physics Colloquium

First Results from the Muon g-2 Experiment at Fermilab's Muon Campus. Dr. Polly will be presenting this talk remotely via Zoom. Professor Hutzler will host the colloquium in Feynman Lecture Hall, 201 E. Bridge. Limited attendance open to first 100 attendees. Valid Caltech ID required for in person attendance. Join...
EDUCATION
caltech.edu

Diverse Minds Seminar

The Hierarchy of Knowledge in Machine Learning & Related Fields and its Consequences. Due to the pandemic, this workshop will be available via Zoom Webinar. The workshop is open to the Caltech community. Feminist and race and gender scholars have long critiqued "the view from nowhere" that assumes science is...
EDUCATION
caltech.edu

Radioactive Material Handling Training

All employees and researchers planning to work with radioactive materials must attend an orientation session with one of the Health Physicists in the EH&S Office. This work-specific course is part of the certification process to become an authorized radiation worker at the Institute. Topics include:. Regulatory requirements. Radiation protection program...
WNYT

Students at Australian high school help generate its own renewable energy

HUONVILLE, TASMANIA, Australia - These students probably know more about how much energy humans use each day than most teenagers. They go to Huonville High School, which has an internationally recognized renewable energy hub. "This little school in the Huon Valley, it's actually doing amazing things," says teacher Nel Smit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
caltech.edu

Radioactive Sealed Sources Training

All employees and researchers planning to work with radioactive sealed sources must attend an orientation session with one of the Health Physicists in the EH&S Office. This work-specific course is part of the certification process to become an authorized radiation worker at the Institute. Topics include:. Regulatory requirements. Radiation protection...
caltech.edu

X-Ray Diffraction Training

All employees and researchers planning to work with x-ray diffraction machines must attend an orientation session with one of the Health Physicists in the EH&S Office. This work-specific course is part of the certification process to become an authorized x-ray user at the Institute. Topics include:. Regulatory requirements. Radiation protection...
ENGINEERING
caltech.edu

Astronomy Colloquium

Theo ten Brummelaar (Director) / Gail Schaefer (Associate Director), Director, CHARA Array, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Georgia State University. The CHARA Array is a six 1-m telescope optical/infrared interferometer constructed and operated by Georgia State University and located just to our north at Mount Wilson Observatory. With the largest baselines in the world and milli-arcsecond resolution, the CHARA Array has addressed many aspects of stellar astrophysics including measuring stellar diameters, imaging the surfaces of stars, studying the morphology of AGN cores, resolving the structure of circumstellar disks, imaging targets of opportunity like Novae, and mapping the orbits of close binary companions. We will provide an overview of the Array itself, focusing on the adaptive optics systems, the addition of a seventh movable telescope, experiments with fiber-based beam transport, and the development of the next generation of beam combiners. The new instrumentation will improve sensitivity and provide six-way beam combination at a variety of wavelength regions including R, I, J, H and K bands. We will then highlight recent science results and discuss the open access time that is available to the community through the NOIRLab time allocation process.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Megacomet 12 Times the Size of Mount Everest Is Hurtling Towards Earth

A megacomet that’s about 12 times the size of Mount Everest is whizzing toward Earth, and astronomers say it’s a window into the past. Two astronomers at the University of Pennsylvania first discovered the Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet. And they’ve put out a paper summarizing what they know about the comet so far from sightings this summer, plus seven years of data collection.
ASTRONOMY
Benzinga

Shares of SM Energy Company Exceed 52-Week High

Shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) traded today at $27.88, eclipsing its 52-week high. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 741,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.6 million shares. Based on a current price of $27.79, SM Energy Company is...
STOCKS
caltech.edu

Lab Safety Orientation Training

This course is designed to prepare incoming researchers to work in a laboratory at the Institute. Topics include laboratory organization; injury prevention; fire, earthquake, chemical and radioactive materials incident management; general laboratory safety; chemical storage and the safe handling of chemicals; preparation for experiments; electrical and mechanical safety; and an overview of services provided by the EH&S Office.
EARTHQUAKES

Comments / 0

Community Policy