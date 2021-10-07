CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Physics Colloquium

caltech.edu
 7 days ago

Limited attendance open to first 100 attendees. Valid Caltech ID required for in person attendance in Feynman Lecture Hall, 201 E. Bridge. Join via Zoom. Meeting ID: 892 3746 5190. In the 1970s, Hawking showed that black holes are finite-temperature objects that radiate energy and eventually evaporate away entirely. However,...

www.caltech.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Here's Why Physicists Take the Parallel Worlds Theory Seriously

One thing is for sure: the universe we live in is enormous, with hundreds of billions of galaxies twirling through space in motion. It's simply dizzying to think about the magnitude. This is one of the reasons why the concept of a parallel universe has gained traction, with science fiction, in particular, having a soft place for the idea that we could be living one of an unlimited number of lives. We've seen this concept so many times, from Rick and Morty to Star Trek, that it doesn't feel like a far-fetched possibility for many at this point. Multiverses and parallel worlds are discussed in major scientific concepts such as the Big Bang, string theory, and quantum physics, with scientific theory addressing the case for universes beyond, parallel to, or remote from but mirroring our own.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

What Will the Earth Be Like in 500 Years?

Scientists can make some pretty accurate forecasts about the future. But predicting what the Earth will be like 500 years from now is a difficult task because there are many factors at play. Imagine Christopher Columbus in 1492 trying to predict the Americas of today!. We do know that two...
SCIENCE
swatstories.com

Observation Night Bonding in the Physics Department

Speaking of Swat’s tight-knit community with the intellectually curious and collaborative Swatties along with the supportive and understanding professors who truly care about our passions and endeavors, I cannot hold back from talking about our amazing Physics department and several stargazing events we had throughout this past year. Despite various COVID-19 restrictions in place, I still had the opportunity to meet new Swatties across all class years and interact with them safely in these more personal settings.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physics#Hawking Radiation#Quantum Mechanics#Physical System#Caltech#Feynman Lecture Hall#Zoom Meeting Id
theness.com

2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

Gases are a phase of matter in which high energy particles are bouncing around at random. It would be impossible to predict the pathway of any individual gas molecule. However, collectively all of this random complexity follows very predictable laws. Similarly, weather is a very complex system. We can predict weather that is about to happen, but beyond a few days it becomes increasingly difficult. The system is simply too chaotic. However, climate (long term weather trends) follows theoretically predictable patterns. The trick is to see the hidden patterns in the chaos, and that is the work that these three physicists did.
ASTRONOMY
chemistryworld.com

Nobel prize in physics goes to research on complex physical systems

The 2021 Nobel prize in physics has been awarded to three scientists who improved our understanding of the complexity of systems that range in scale from atoms to our planet’s climate. Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi’s research provided fundamental insights that underpin much of our knowledge of climate change.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

A Centuries-Old Physics Mystery? Solved

Technion researchers have found an effective solution to the famous age-old, three-body problem in physics. The three-body problem is one of the oldest problems in physics: it concerns the motions of systems of three bodies – like the Sun, Earth, and the Moon – and how their orbits change and evolve due to their mutual gravity. The three-body problem has been a focus of scientific inquiry ever since Newton.
ASTRONOMY
susqu.edu

Physics Professor Publishes Second Textbook

Samya Zain, professor of physics at Susquehanna University, has published her second physics textbook Thermodynamics and Statistical Mechanics An introduction for Physicists and Engineers. “This textbook provides an accessible introduction to thermodynamics and statistical mechanics for both physics and engineering students, using clear explanations, precise language and discussions of how...
SELINSGROVE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Physics meets democracy in this modeling study

A study in the journal Physica A leverages concepts from physics to model how campaign strategies influence the opinions of an electorate in a two-party system. Researchers created a numerical model that describes how external influences, modeled as a random field, shift the views of potential voters as they interact with each other in different political environments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A Hopf physical reservoir computer

Physical reservoir computing utilizes a physical system as a computational resource. This nontraditional computing technique can be computationally powerful, without the need of costly training. Here, a Hopf oscillator is implemented as a reservoir computer by using a node-based architecture; however, this implementation does not use delayed feedback lines. This reservoir computer is still powerful, but it is considerably simpler and cheaper to implement as a physical Hopf oscillator. A non-periodic stochastic masking procedure is applied for this reservoir computer following the time multiplexing method. Due to the presence of noise, the Euler–Maruyama method is used to simulate the resulting stochastic differential equations that represent this reservoir computer. An analog electrical circuit is built to implement this Hopf oscillator reservoir computer experimentally. The information processing capability was tested numerically and experimentally by performing logical tasks, emulation tasks, and time series prediction tasks. This reservoir computer has several attractive features, including a simple design that is easy to implement, noise robustness, and a high computational ability for many different benchmark tasks. Since limit cycle oscillators model many physical systems, this architecture could be relatively easily applied in many contexts.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
caltech.edu

TAPIR Seminar

Interpreting Gravitational Waves from Core-collapse Events Using Supernova Simulations. From driving galactic chemical evolution to creating compact objects, core-collapse supernovae (CCSNe) act as unique laboratories that influence many areas of astrophysics. With the advent of gravitational wave (GW) astronomy, astronomers stand poised to detect GWs that encode information originating from the heart of a supernova, regions inaccessible with electromagnetic observations. This talk reviews results from high-fidelity CCSN simulations, connecting the expected GWs produced in core-collapse events to the internal supernova physics. It presents a novel method used to constrain the progenitor, as well as potentially predict explosion properties. Likewise, it outlines recent numerical developments in the FLASH multiphysics code that improve the predictive power of numerical models for supernova multimessenger signals.
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

Geometry and Topology Seminar

Solutions to the Monge-Ampere equation with polyhedral and Y-shaped singularities. The Monge-Ampere equation det(D^2u) = 1 arises in prescribed curvature problems and in optimal transport. An interesting feature of the equation is that it admits singular solutions. We will discuss new examples of convex functions on R^n that solve the Monge-Ampere equation away from finitely many points, but contain polyhedral and Y-shaped singular structures. Along the way we will discuss geometric motivations for constructing such examples, as well as their connection to a certain obstacle problem.
MATHEMATICS
PWLiving

Technology Grant Adds Momentum to Physics

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Thanks to a grant from Toshiba, students in Michael Stewart’s physics class at Unity Reed High School will have access to wireless, accurate, and easy-to-use technologies that will open new opportunities for learning about science, and physics in particular. Stewart teaches physics, chemistry, biology, and earth sciences at Unity Reed High. His Toshiba American Foundation award will provide $5,000 to upgrade the school’s physics lab with tools and equipment that will help create tangible, accessible, and engaging lessons on things such as energy, motion, and force.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
caltech.edu

IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Nuclear spin-wave quantum register for a rare-earth ion qubit. Abstract: Quantum networks will provide a new paradigm for connectivity using entanglement generation between nodes as a resource for secure cryptographic key distribution and interconnection of remote quantum computers. Building large-scale networks will rely on entanglement purification via repeater-type protocols, these require multi-node connectivity, enabled by secondary quantum registers at each node. We study a single 171-ytterbium ion doped into yttrium orthovanadate and coupled to a nanophotonic cavity as a node architecture; we previously demonstrated that these qubits have stable optical transitions and excellent spin coherence properties. In this talk I will present recent results realising a secondary register for the ytterbium qubit using collective excitations (spin-waves) of the surrounding vanadium nuclear spins. This is enabled by a set of novel quantum control protocols using a magnetically insensitive ytterbium spin transition to store and retrieve quantum information from the vanadium register. Unlike conventional, disordered nuclear spin quantum memories, this approach is reproducible and deterministic, i.e. every ytterbium qubit accesses an identical register. In the future, this framework will enable the exploration of single rare-earth ions doped into nuclear spin-rich hosts as a platform for realising large-scale quantum networks.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Logic Seminar

Algorithmic information theory, effective descriptive set theory and geometric measure theory. We will describe how the perspectives of Recursion Theory and Set Theory suggest lines of investigation into Geometric Measure Theory. We will discuss the extent of capacitability for Hausdorff dimension and the question of existence of sets of strong gauge dimension, which is a property generalizing that of strong measure zero.
MATHEMATICS
Nautilus

Neuroscience Weighs in on Physics’ Biggest Questions

For an empirical science, physics can be remarkably dismissive of some of our most basic observations. We see objects existing in definite locations, but the wave nature of matter washes that away. We perceive time to flow, but how could it, really? We feel ourselves to be free agents, and that’s just quaint. Physicists like nothing better than to expose our view of the universe as parochial. Which is great. But when asked why our impressions are so off, they mumble some excuse and slip out the side door of the party.
SCIENCE
esu.edu

Provost’s Colloquium Series Presents “Visualizing Color Signals in the Brain”

East Stroudsburg University’s Provost’s Colloquium Series, an intellectual experience that promotes dialogue among ESU faculty, staff, students, and community, continues for the Fall 2021 semester with a presentation by Christopher Kavanau, Ph.D., assistant professor of biological sciences. The presentation “Visualizing Color Signals in the Brain” will take place on Wednesday, October 27 at 5:30 p.m. in Beers Lecture Hall. The presentation will also be live streamed on the ESU Live Events webpage.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
caltech.edu

Materials Science Research Lecture

Noyes 147 (J. Holmes Sturdivant Lecture Hall) Deepfake, Artificial Intelligence: Will Machines Replace Us All?. NOTE: At this time, in-person Materials Research Lectures are open to all Caltech students/staff/faculty/visitors with a valid Caltech ID. Outside community members are welcome to join our online webinar. Webinar Link:. https://caltech.zoom.us/j/83276652110. Webinar ID: 832...
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Physicists Have Made the World’s Most Precise Measurement of Neutron Lifetime

An international team of researchers has made the world’s most precise measurement of the neutron’s lifetime, which may help answer questions about the early universe. An international team of physicists led by researchers at Indiana University Bloomington has announced the world’s most precise measurement of the neutron’s lifetime. The results...
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Earthquake sequence simulations with fault zone fluid flow, pore pressure evolution, and viscoelasticity. Earthquakes and aseismic slip are typically modeled by coupling elasticity and fault friction, but here we describe the rich set of behaviors that arise when accounting for additional processes. We account for fault zone fluid flow and permeability evolution from healing and sealing processes in the hundreds of years between earthquakes and cracking during earthquakes. Even with steady fluid input into the system, this leads to fault valving, the cyclic build-up and release of fluid overpressure (and consequent changes in fault strength), which influence earthquake nucleation and rupture propagation. We also show how fluids ascending from the base of faults can drive aseismic slip transients. Additionally, we explore the transition from localized frictional sliding in the upper crust to distributed viscous flow in the lower crust, examining the role of shear heating and changes in effective viscosity and their influence on earthquake behavior. Accounting for these additional processes brings earthquake simulations much closer to reality, allowing greater consistency with experimental and geologic constraints on fault zone structure and dynamics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy