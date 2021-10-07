CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthquakes

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

It has long been recognized that a sliding body on a frictional contact shows distinct slip modes – unstable slip (seismic), stable sliding (aseismic), and vibration. Understanding this behavior is relevant to engineering and earth science at all scales. Most of the time, scientists and engineers desire to avoid seismic slip since it causes damage to the sliding material. Large earthquakes occur as a result of unstable slip along tectonic plate boundaries and intraplate faults. If the slip mode could be controlled, tectonic stress could be released aseismically without causing earthquakes. There is evidence that this can happen in response to geothermal injections. Slow slip events can also happen spontaneously. A growing body of observations worldwide has documented slow slip events that radiate no detectable energy, eventually in the form of tremors. However, the mechanisms that govern these slow slip events and their characteristics remain poorly known. Here we show, based on numerical simulations and experimental friction laws, that slow slip events can be explained by a transition from rate-weakening frictional sliding at low slip rates toward rate-neutral or rate-strengthening behavior at higher slip rates.

Environmental Science and Engineering Seminar

Talk 1. Interactions between ocean currents and surface waves. Talk 2. Destructive Interference: Potential of Frequency Combs for Future Greenhouse Gas Monitoring. The energetic balance between ocean, atmosphere, ice, and land regulates the Earth's climate. This balance is governed by processes that couple different components of the system in a number of complex interactions that happen at the boundaries. In particular, the marine atmospheric boundary layer provides a medium for the atmosphere and the ocean to constantly exchange energy, momentum, heat, freshwater, gases, and other tracers. These fluxes are largely modulated by interactions between surface winds, waves, and currents. Despite wave motions being strongly coupled to the upper-ocean circulation and the overlying atmosphere, efforts to improve climate and wave models have evolved somewhat independently. However, surface wave physics is key to improving climate models and better representing the coupling between the ocean and the atmosphere. In this talk, I will address questions aimed at bridging the gap between ocean and wave models and advancing our understanding of how currents and waves Interact. To do that, I will apply theory and numerical modeling to assess the relative impact of current divergence and vorticity in modifying several properties of the waves, including direction, period, directional spreading, and wave height. I will show that wave parameters contain information about the currents and have the potential to help to detect and characterize strong gradients in the velocity field, which is particularly relevant for upcoming in situ and spaceborne programs.
SCIENCE
Geometry and Topology Seminar

In this talk, I will discuss a new duality that was recently discovered in joint work with David Ayala and Nick Rozenblyum, which we refer to as reflection. In essence, reflection amounts to two dual methods for reconstructing objects, based on a stratification of the category that they live in. As a basic example, an abelian group can be reconstructed on the one hand in terms of its p-completions and its rationalization, or on the other (reflected) hand in terms of its p-torsion components and its corationalization; and these both come from a certain "closed-open decomposition" of the category of abelian groups.
MATHEMATICS
IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Permanent of random matrices from representation theory: moments, numerics, concentration, and comments on hardness of boson-sampling. Abstract: Computing the distribution of permanents of random matrices has been an outstanding open problem for several decades. In quantum computing, "anti-concentration" of this distribution is an unproven input for the proof of hardness of the task of boson-sampling. We study the permanents of random i.i.d. complex Gaussian matrices, and more broadly, submatrices of random unitary matrices. Using a hybrid representation-theoretic and combinatorial approach, we prove strong lower bounds for all moments of the permanent distribution. We provide substantial evidence that our bounds are close to being tight and constitute accurate estimates for the moments. (1) Using the Schur-Weyl duality (or the Howe duality), we prove an expansion formula for the 2t-th moment of |Perm M| when M is a random Gaussian matrix, or a minor of a random unitary matrix. (2) We prove a surprising size-moment duality: the 2t-th moment of the permanent of random k by k matrices is equal to the 2k-th moment of the permanent of t by t matrices. (3) We design an algorithm to exactly compute high moments of the permanent of small matrices. (4) We prove lower bounds for arbitrary moments of permanents of random matrices, and conjecture that our lower bounds are close to saturation up to a small multiplicative error. (5) Assuming our conjectures, we use the large deviation theory to compute the tail of the distribution of log-permanent of Gaussian matrices for the first time. (6) We argue that it is unlikely that the permanent distribution can be uniquely determined from the integer moments and one may need to supplement the moment calculations with extra assumptions to prove the anti-concentration conjecture.
SCIENCE
High Energy Theory Seminar

Note special date and time. Limited capacity in 469 Lauritsen. For Zoom information, please email nbenjami@caltech.edu. We show that complementary state-specific reconstruction of logical (bulk) operators is equivalent to the existence of a quantum minimal surface prescription for physical (boundary) entropies. This significantly generalizes both sides of an equivalence previously shown by Harlow; in particular, we do not require the entanglement wedge to be the same for all states in the code space. In developing this theorem, we construct an emergent bulk geometry for general quantum codes, defining "areas" associated to arbitrary logical subsystems, and argue that this definition is "functionally unique." We also formalize a definition of bulk reconstruction that we call "state-specific product unitary" reconstruction. This definition captures the quantum error correction (QEC) properties present in holographic codes and has potential independent interest as a very broad generalization of QEC; it includes most traditional versions of QEC as special cases. Our results extend to approximate codes, and even to the "non-isometric codes" that seem to describe the interior of a black hole at late times.
SCIENCE
#Civil Engineering#Earth Science#Seminars#Caltech
TAPIR Seminar

Constraining Dark Matter through Gravitational Heating and Cooling Processes. Fuzzy Dark Matter (FDM), consisting of ultralight bosons, is an intriguing alternative to Cold Dark Matter (CDM). Unlike in CDM, FDM halos consist of a central solitonic core, surrounded by an envelope of order unity density fluctuations. The envelope density fluctuations also interact with the soliton causing it to wobble and oscillate. Using high-resolution numerical simulations of an FDM halo, corresponding to a particular boson mass, I will demonstrate that the gravitational potential fluctuations associated with the soliton's wobble, its oscillations, and the envelope density fluctuations dynamically heat nuclear objects (e.g., central star clusters and supermassive black holes) and galaxies. As a result, nuclear objects, initially located at rest at the soliton center, migrate outwards over time until the outward motion is counteracted by dynamical friction and an equilibrium is reached. Similarly, a galaxy undergoes significant size expansion and central density reduction over a Hubble time. Generalizing these results for other halo and boson masses and comparing them with observations (such as galaxy size-age relation, measured offsets of supermassive black holes and nuclear star clusters from the centers of their host galaxies) will be able to constrain the boson mass. After discussing FDM, I will also briefly present my work on the peculiar galaxy NGC 1052-DF2 and show what we can learn about its mass distribution from the dynamical friction-induced orbital decay of its globular clusters.
ASTRONOMY
CMI Seminar: Mateo Diaz

Complexity, conditioning, and saddle avoidance in nonsmooth optimization. Though nonconvex optimization problems are NP-hard in general, simple iterative methods, e.g., subgradient descent, are broadly used and often highly successful in high-dimensional statistical estimation and machine learning problems. This talk describes a few settings where simple algorithms are provably convergent. In the first part of the talk, we discuss rapid local convergence guarantees for nonconvex formulations of low-rank matrix recovery problems, a problem family that includes phase retrieval, blind deconvolution, matrix completion, and robust PCA. Standard approaches for solving these problems use smooth penalty functions and often exhibit an undesirable phenomenon: the condition number, classically defined, scales poorly with the dimension.
COMPUTERS
Daily Evergreen

Mechanical engineering student wins international machining competition

Gus Bronk, senior mechanical engineering major, won an international competition in September for designing and building his own computer keyboard. The keyboard Bronk designed and built is made from several materials, including aluminum, carbon fiber and tantalum. The process of designing and building the keyboard was particularly difficult because of the mills available for cutting out the pieces, Bronk said.
EDUCATION
Logic Seminar

Algorithmic information theory, effective descriptive set theory and geometric measure theory. We will describe how the perspectives of Recursion Theory and Set Theory suggest lines of investigation into Geometric Measure Theory. We will discuss the extent of capacitability for Hausdorff dimension and the question of existence of sets of strong gauge dimension, which is a property generalizing that of strong measure zero.
MATHEMATICS
Earthquakes
Materials Science Research Lecture

Noyes 147 (J. Holmes Sturdivant Lecture Hall) Deepfake, Artificial Intelligence: Will Machines Replace Us All?. NOTE: At this time, in-person Materials Research Lectures are open to all Caltech students/staff/faculty/visitors with a valid Caltech ID. Outside community members are welcome to join our online webinar. Webinar Link:. https://caltech.zoom.us/j/83276652110. Webinar ID: 832...
ENGINEERING
Radioactive Sealed Sources Training

All employees and researchers planning to work with radioactive sealed sources must attend an orientation session with one of the Health Physicists in the EH&S Office. This work-specific course is part of the certification process to become an authorized radiation worker at the Institute. Topics include:. Regulatory requirements. Radiation protection...
Women in Medtech 2021: Sarah Ehrlich, Argon Medical Devices Sustaining Mechanical Engineer

Sarah Ehrlich, sustaining mechanical engineer at Argon Medical Devices, holds a B.S in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Tyler. “My parents knew I would become an engineer before I did,” she said. “Growing up, I was the big sister who put back together whatever my younger siblings decided to tear apart. I started as an English major in college with aspirations of becoming a journalist. However, I grew bored and desired something more challenging, where I could make an impact, help solve problems, and improve someone’s quality of life. That is when my dad suggested engineering. I switched programs and knew that this was where I am supposed to be. Fast forward and I am a part of the CIP Team (Sustaining Engineering) where I have the privilege of working on projects which improve product quality, grow the company’s portfolio, and solve challenges related to new product launches or ongoing design changes.”
ENGINEERING
X-Ray Diffraction Training

All employees and researchers planning to work with x-ray diffraction machines must attend an orientation session with one of the Health Physicists in the EH&S Office. This work-specific course is part of the certification process to become an authorized x-ray user at the Institute. Topics include:. Regulatory requirements. Radiation protection...
ENGINEERING
Diverse Minds Seminar

The Hierarchy of Knowledge in Machine Learning & Related Fields and its Consequences. Due to the pandemic, this workshop will be available via Zoom Webinar. The workshop is open to the Caltech community. Feminist and race and gender scholars have long critiqued "the view from nowhere" that assumes science is...
EDUCATION
Lab Safety Orientation Training

This course is designed to prepare incoming researchers to work in a laboratory at the Institute. Topics include laboratory organization; injury prevention; fire, earthquake, chemical and radioactive materials incident management; general laboratory safety; chemical storage and the safe handling of chemicals; preparation for experiments; electrical and mechanical safety; and an overview of services provided by the EH&S Office.
EARTHQUAKES
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

What The Heck Was This Blue 'Luminous Event' Photographed From The Space Station?

On October 8, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet captured something strikingly rare from on board the International Space Station (ISS). The photo – which is a single frame taken from a longer timelapse – might look like it shows a cobalt bomb exploding over Europe, but this scary-looking blue light didn't do any damage. In fact, most people would never have noticed it happening. Instead, the frame shows something far less ominous called a 'transient luminous event' – a lightning-like phenomenon striking upwards in the upper atmosphere. Also known as upper-atmospheric lightning, transient luminous events are a bunch of related phenomena which occur during thunderstorms, but...
ASTRONOMY

