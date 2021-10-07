CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Students and Scholars: Tools for Connection and Success

Our international scholars at Caltech have faced significant challenges during the pandemic, and continue to encounter unexpected obstacles as many return to on-campus operations. Some have reported feeling isolated from colleagues here, as well as missing those at home, while others have gone through periods of sadness, stress, or worry, and are looking for effective ways to cope.

