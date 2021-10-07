CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Ales for Tails raises funds for dog park

Vindy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbiana Craft Beer Fest 2021: Ales for Tails runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Firestone Farms, 101 Town Center Ave., Columbiana. Participating beer makers include Aeonian Brewing, BrewLounge Beer Company, Biker Brewhouse, Birdfish Brewing Co., Ill Will Brewing, Modern Methods Brewing Company, Noble Creature Cask House, Numbers Brewing Company, Paladin Brewing, Sandy Springs Brewing Company, R&L Lipton Distributing Co. and Unhitched Brewing. Several food trucks will be on site, and live music will be provided by Fuzz Aldrin and Okie Ross.

