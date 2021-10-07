CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Riot Blockchain tripled production this year and is hoarding $194M in Bitcoin

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S.-based publicly listed mining firm Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) has revealed that its year-to-date Bitcoin production has more than tripled compared to 2020. Riot Blockchain tripled production this year and is hoarding $194M in Bitcoin.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Browser-based DeFi wallet XDEFI launches public version

XDEFI Wallet, a browser-based wallet service for decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible token (NFT) users, launched its public version on the Chrome Store. Similar to the widely-used browser extension wallet MetaMask, the XDEFI Wallet supports DeFi applications across multiple blockchains. According to the announcement, the browser wallet works with the Ethereum (ETH) network and other Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible chains.
MARKETS
investing.com

ZB CEO Bullish About Bitcoin Price to Reach 4x in the Future

© Reuters. ZB CEO Bullish About Bitcoin Price to Reach 4x in the Future. ZB CEO predicts Bitcoin to reach 3X to 4X in the future. Bitcoin continues to dominate the crypto world. At the time of writing, the Trescon World Blockchain Summit in Dubai continues to go live with...
STOCKS
investing.com

Traders pin Ethereum’s route to new ATH to eventual Bitcoin ETF approval

Moreover, the increasing competition from smart contract networks like Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) have been worrying investors:. Traders pin Ethereum’s route to new ATH to eventual Bitcoin ETF approval. SEBA Bank launches program for users to earn yields on crypto By Cointelegraph - Oct 14, 2021. Customers of Swiss-based...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoarding#Riot Blockchain
Benzinga

Bitcoin Addresses In Profit Reach 5-Month High: Setback Incoming?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing an overwhelmingly large number of investors profit off of their investments, triggering fears of a setback. What Happened: According to data provided by Glassnode, the percentage of Bitcoin addresses that are currently profiting off of their balance amounts to nearly 92.7% — a five-month high. The number of balances currently in loss also reached a 5-month low.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Riot Blockchain Stock Price and Forecast: Why is RIOT up?

RIOT rallies hard as Bitcoin bounce continues. RIOT finished Monday up nearly 7% as Bitcoin pushes higher. Bitcoin heads for $60,000 after stabilising above $55,000. Crypto stocks were back on the rally train on Monday as Bitcoin pushed close to $60,000 in the midst of some risk assets seeing renewed interest from retail traders. If and when retail traders return to the market, it is the riskier assets they seem to target such as meme stocks and Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The relief rally in Bitcoin was sparked last week by comments from Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said there were no plans to ban Bitcoin. This sent Bitcoin on a charge straight for $55,000 and now looks set to target the $60,000 psychological level.
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Crypto Products Could Hit Record AUM, As More Whales Pile On Bitcoin

Institutional crypto investors have continued to accumulate more Bitcoin despite the token hitting a five-month high. A recent report revealed that about $226 million worth of Bitcoin was purchased by crypto whales, with Bitcoin products dominating inbound flows for the third consecutive week. And as the large inflows continue, BTC...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketRealist

Jimmy Song Talks Bitcoin at Texas Blockchain Summit

Jimmy Song is a Bitcoin developer and big supporter of the flagship cryptocurrency. He’s also an author and professor of programming at the University of Texas at Austin. Song participated in the Texas Blockchain Summit in Oct. 2021. What can you learn from Song speaking with Senator Ted Cruz at the Texas Blockchain Summit? What’s Jimmy Song’s net worth?
TEXAS STATE
d1softballnews.com

Bitcoin no longer scares the Sec: two ETFs to invest on the blockchain

An ETF that directly replicates Bitcoin is not yet there, however, the United States is definitely opening up to ETFs based on the world of cryptocurrencies. Two ETFs focused on the blockchain world and the cryptocurrency world. These two ETFs clearly do not replicate Bitcoin, but allow you to invest in companies that operate directly on these technologies related to decentralized finance. But why is this so important? Bitcoin is rising in a truly extraordinary way and there are those who argue that as a safe haven it is even preferred to gold. The performances of Bitcoin Ethereum Shiba Inu and many other cryptocurrencies are smashing every record. However, most investors don’t invest in it.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Mike Novogratz: ‘If You Think of Bitcoin as a Finished Product, It Works’

Mike Novogratz says there’s no comparison between Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Galaxy Digital founder also spoke about regulation and NFTs when he appeared via live link at the Token2049 conference. Mike Novogratz, the veteran investor behind crypto-centric firm Galaxy Digital, shared insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum, the NFT landscape, and regulation...
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

US-listed mining firms have hoarded over $1 billion worth of bitcoin

The largest public bitcoin mining firms in North America are holding over 20,000 BTC, worth more than $1.1 billion. To fund this “Hodl” strategy, they have borrowed funds or issued equity for expenses and expansion. Several publicly listed bitcoin mining firms in North America have collectively stockpiled over 20,000 BTC,...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Salvadorian blockchain experts form Bitcoin alliance to enhance adoption

Blockchain experts form alliance for easy BTC adoption in El Salvador. Alliance to merge traditional and decentralized industry. One month after Bitcoin law in El Salvador, leaders in the blockchain space have formed an alliance. They came together to enable easy access to banking solutions and financial inclusion for all Salvadorians as they continue integrating digital payments into everyday life.
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Bitcoin is a perfect combination of past, present and future: Blockchain pioneers join CoinGeek New York

The theme for the CoinGeek New York event is “It’s About Time.” Although one of Bitcoin‘s most common tropes is that everything will happen someday (or the dreaded “SoonTM“), it’s important to look at the decades of work that produced the technology we’re building on today. The first day wrapped up with a panel featuring some of the men whose early work on verifying digital information inspired Satoshi Nakamoto’s invention: Stuart Haber, Ian Grigg, and W. Scott Stornetta.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Miner Hive Blockchain Reports 466% Year-Over-Year Revenue Surge

Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining firm Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) has reported a 466% year-over-year increase in first-quarter mining revenue. What Happened: Hive Blockchain, a Canada-based crypto mining business, reported quarterly revenue of $37.2 million during the three-month period ending June 2021, the company said Monday. Hive’s net income...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Marathon Shares Bitcoin Production Updates, Secures $100 Million RLOC

Marathon Digital Holdings produced 340.6 bitcoin during September and a total of 1,252.4 BTC during Q3 2021, a 91% increase in production quarter-over-quarter. The company now holds 7,035 bitcoin worth approximately $337.7 million at the time of writing. Marathon also obtained a $100 million revolving line of credit on October...
STOCKS
irei.com

An explanation of DeFi: A bitcoin and blockchain expert on the risks and rewards of decentralized finance

Fervent proponents of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain have promised a lot. To them, these technologies represent salvation from corporate power over the internet, government intrusions on liberty, poverty and virtually everything else that ails society. But, so far, the reality has mostly involved financial speculation with popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy