Riot Blockchain tripled production this year and is hoarding $194M in Bitcoin

An ETF that directly replicates Bitcoin is not yet there, however, the United States is definitely opening up to ETFs based on the world of cryptocurrencies. Two ETFs focused on the blockchain world and the cryptocurrency world. These two ETFs clearly do not replicate Bitcoin, but allow you to invest in companies that operate directly on these technologies related to decentralized finance. But why is this so important? Bitcoin is rising in a truly extraordinary way and there are those who argue that as a safe haven it is even preferred to gold. The performances of Bitcoin Ethereum Shiba Inu and many other cryptocurrencies are smashing every record. However, most investors don’t invest in it.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO