Apple Butter Fest in Burton

The Geauga County Historical Society’s annual Apple Butter Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Century Village Museum, 14653 E. Park St., Burton. Volunteers and visitors will take turns stirring apple butter bubbling in cast-iron kettles. Vendors will be selling everything from potpourri and handmade candles to kettle corn and apple cider, and giant kites will be flown overhead. The Crossroads Museum Store will be open and jars of fresh apple butter will be available for purchase.