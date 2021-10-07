Dana offers open house for prospective students
Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music will have a fall open house starting 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20 for students who are considering attending. Students will have the opportunity to experience a day at Dana by meeting professors and current students, sitting in on vocal and instrumental ensemble rehearsals and attending classes and recitals. Students should bring their instruments with them as there may be time to participate in a variety of ensemble rehearsals.www.vindy.com
Comments / 0