CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngstown, OH

Dana offers open house for prospective students

Vindy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoungstown State University’s Dana School of Music will have a fall open house starting 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20 for students who are considering attending. Students will have the opportunity to experience a day at Dana by meeting professors and current students, sitting in on vocal and instrumental ensemble rehearsals and attending classes and recitals. Students should bring their instruments with them as there may be time to participate in a variety of ensemble rehearsals.

www.vindy.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA urges food industry to reduce salt in products amid "growing epidemic" of diet-related health conditions

The Food and Drug Administration is urging the food industry to voluntarily reduce the amount of salt in products amid a "growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions," the agency announced in updated guidance Wednesday. The new recommendations seek to decrease the nation's average sodium consumption by 12% over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Education
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Fire in southern Taiwan kills 46

TAIPEI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A fire in a residential building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung has killed 46 peopleand injured another 41, the government said on Thursday. The fire broke out in the 40-year-old building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng district in the early hours of the morning and...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honors College#The Open House#Dana School Of Music#Ysu

Comments / 0

Community Policy