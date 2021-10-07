Lady Cats ends season at Region 3 Golf Tournament

Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats ended their season at last Monday’s Region 3 Girls’ Golf Tournament at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green. Junior Conleigh Wilson shot a 91 that kept her one shot short in qualifying for this week’s Leachman/Buick/GMC/Cadillac KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club. She is the alternate and will play in the tournament if one of the top seven individual qualifiers can not play.