Bowling Green, KY

Lady Cats ends season at Region 3 Golf Tournament

By BRIAN DAVIS WFKN@FRANKLINFAVORITE.COM
Franklin Favorite
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin-Simpson Lady Cats ended their season at last Monday’s Region 3 Girls’ Golf Tournament at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green. Junior Conleigh Wilson shot a 91 that kept her one shot short in qualifying for this week’s Leachman/Buick/GMC/Cadillac KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club. She is the alternate and will play in the tournament if one of the top seven individual qualifiers can not play.

www.franklinfavorite.com

