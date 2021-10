Just over 5 inches of rain was recorded in Franklin during September. The 5.07 inches of rain during September was 1.14 inches more than the month’s average of 3.93 inches. Through Sept. 30, a total of 41.7 inches of rain had been recorded so far during 2021, which is 4.28 inches more than the average of 37.42 inches through the first nine months of a calendar year.