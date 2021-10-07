MJ Murdock Charitable Trust’s Partners in Science Grant

The MJ Murdock Charitable Trust makes $19,000 grants for high school science teachers to do research in university labs for two summers. During Research Week, we are hosting a virtual meet and greet for both researchers and high school science teachers to learn about the program. The program’s vision is to give teachers an authentic research experience doing innovative science in a lab to ultimately influence classroom practices—helping to facilitate more hands-on research to inspire learning and spark innovation. In addition to the $13,000 stipend paid to the teacher, there is funding for the scientist-mentor to attend the annual conference in San Diego in January of each year, and $3,000 to support the purchasing of supplies needed for the research project.