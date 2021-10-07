CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 14 | Building Coalitions Across Great Divides

By Ariana McDonnell, Human Resource Services
We live in a time of great divides where the tensions and dynamics within today’s culture require us to build more bridges and fewer walls. This experiential, interactive workshop will allow participants to engage in roleplay exercises, breakout sessions, and critical conversations through which they develop tools to enable productive dialogue around difficult topics. Participants will also gain an understanding of how to apply these learnings as members of the WSU community as we work together towards mutuality and shared interests.

