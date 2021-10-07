News briefs - 10/07/2021

In recognition of crime prevention month, Officer Jessica Newsome of the Gates Mills Police Department is partnering with Sgt. Nick Fatica of the Hunting Valley Police Department for an in person meeting on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. This meeting is open to Gates Mills and Hunting Valley residents. The officers will share information on current crime prevention methods regarding fraud and scams. This will include an update from the Office of the Ohio Attorney General on COVID-19 targeted scams. Learn how and why you can be targeted and how to avoid becoming a victim, who you can contact for more information, and how to report scams. The meeting will take place at the Gates Mills Community House, 1460 Chagrin River Road. For more information and to RSVP, email Ms. Newsome at jnewsome@gatesmillsvillage.com.