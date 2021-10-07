USC football Game 6: Quick look at the Utah Utes
Record: 2-2 (1-0) Last Game: 24-13 win over Washington State (bye week this week) Last Meeting: 33-17 USC (2020, Utah) - Utah will be coming into this matchup well rested coming off its bye week. But the Utes will also likely be emotionally strained after the death of defensive back Aaron Lowe, who was killed in a shooting last week. The loss is compounded by the fact Lowe was close friends with Ty Jordan, the star running back that was killed in an accidental shooting in 2020. Lowe had been wearing Jordan's No. 22 in honor of him.247sports.com
