Georgia State

Other Notable Events for October 7

 7 days ago

In 1913, for the first time, Henry Ford's entire Highland Park automobile factory was run on a continuously moving assembly line. In 1916, Georgia Tech defeated Cumberland University 222-0 in the most lopsided college football game in American history. In 1949, less than five months after Britain, the United States...

Teen Vogue

Columbus Day Helped Italians Become ‘White’, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz Explains

For decades, Native Americans and their allies have demanded the end of celebrating Columbus, rightly characterizing him as a mercenary of the Spanish monarchy, an actor in and symbol of the onset of European genocidal colonization of the Indigenous Peoples of the Western Hemisphere. Today, at least 14 states no longer acknowledge the federal Columbus Day holiday, instead celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day, sometimes called Native American Day. States have the option to opt out of any federal holiday or to change the name of the holiday. Even more cities, towns, university campuses, and others celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Many more states and other entities are considering proposals for replacing celebrating Columbus with a day dedicated to Native peoples.
AFP

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

No fewer than eight of this year's 13 Nobel winners were American citizens, extending a historic trend tied to the strength of US academia and its ability to attract top world talent. While China is catching up to the US in terms of total research funding ($496 billion versus $569 billion adjusted for purchasing power parity in 2017), it has challenges linked to academic freedom and ability to attract top talent, said H.N. Cheng, president of the American Chemical Society.
New York Post

Italians knew about America long before Columbus voyage, research shows

The people of Genoa knew of the Americas more than 150 years before their most famous son arrived in the New World, according to research out of the University of Milan. A Genoese friar recorded an account from sailors of an awe-inspiring continent beyond Greenland, inhabited by “huge giants,” in 1340, long before Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492, The Times of London reports.
abc27 News

So who got here before Columbus?

(WHTM) — The short answer? A lot of people. To say that Christopher Columbus is somewhat controversial is kind of like saying the planet Jupiter is somewhat large. To some, he is the “Admiral of the Ocean Sea”, the heroic navigator who dared to strike a path across uncharted seas in search of a new […]
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
SFGate

This was the worst slaughter of Native Americans in U.S. history, but few remember it

Historians consider it the worst massacre of Native Americans in U.S. history. Yet few have ever heard of it. The Bear River Massacre of 1863 near what's now Preston, Idaho, left roughly 350 members of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation dead, making it the bloodiest - and most deadly - slaying of Native Americans by the U.S. military, according to historians and tribal leaders. The Indians were slain after soldiers came into a valley where they were camping for the winter and attacked, leaving roughly 90 women and children among the dead.
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
Axios

Moderna has become the world's vaccine boogeyman

Moderna is under fire for not doing enough to vaccinate the world, particularly low-income countries — and the Biden administration is being criticized for not doing enough to force Moderna's hand. Why it matters: Low-income countries are desperate for more vaccine, and experts warn that higher levels of global spread...
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
