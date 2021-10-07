Other Notable Events for October 7

For decades, Native Americans and their allies have demanded the end of celebrating Columbus, rightly characterizing him as a mercenary of the Spanish monarchy, an actor in and symbol of the onset of European genocidal colonization of the Indigenous Peoples of the Western Hemisphere. Today, at least 14 states no longer acknowledge the federal Columbus Day holiday, instead celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day, sometimes called Native American Day. States have the option to opt out of any federal holiday or to change the name of the holiday. Even more cities, towns, university campuses, and others celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Many more states and other entities are considering proposals for replacing celebrating Columbus with a day dedicated to Native peoples.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO