Harrington discovering the bond of losing Ryder Cup captains

This past weekend, at the much anticipated Ryder Cup golf event at Whistling Straits golf course in Wisconsin, the United States team was able to crush the European team by a record score of 19 to 9. They were able to use their driving distance advantage to win most of the par five holes, which has become very important in high skill level golf events these days. It also helped that on this course there is very little rough close to the fairways and this allowed them to freely use their driving distance strength advantage even if they missed the fairway. The European team also needed more help from Rory McIlroy, who disappointingly did not play well. For the US team, all of the players contributed to the victory. The best example was Dustin Johnson who went 5 and 0 on the weekend. The team captains for the US team did a very good job in their pairings for the US team. You could really tell that the players enjoyed the camaraderie, which has been lacking in previous years.

GOLF ・ 13 DAYS AGO