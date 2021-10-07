Walking your way: NAMI hosting virtual walk for mental health this weekend
MARQUETTE — There’s never a bad time to think about your mental health: Where it stands, how you can improve it, and where to go for help if you need it. This Saturday, the National Alliance on Mental Illness wants you to know that you’re not alone. NAMI’s national organization, along with its more than 600 local affiliates across the country, will be hosting a virtual walk in support of mental health awareness.www.miningjournal.net
