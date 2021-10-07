New MPD officer takes oath

The city of Marquette swore in its newest police officer on Monday. Pictured is Samantha Cangemi taking the oath of office, administered by City Clerk Kyle Whitney, at Marquette City Hall. Cangemi will serve as a patrol officer for the Marquette Police Department. She previously served as a clerical dispatcher for the department and has a bachelor’s degree in management from Northern Michigan University, according to the city’s website. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Police Department/Facebook).